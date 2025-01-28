"OH MY GODDD "— The Bachelor fans react to Alexe getting the First Impression Rose

The Bachelor season 29, starring Grant Ellis, premiered on Monday, January 27, 2025. The segment saw the frontrunner get introduced to his 25 suitresses as they aimed to make the best first impression.

As the cast members started to enter, a 27-year-old pediatric speech therapist, Alexe, was accompanied by Linda, a llama. Later in the episode, Alexe received the show's First Impression Rose, which meant she would also get the first one-on-one date with the latest bachelor.

Fans of the reality show commented on Alexe winning the First Impression Rose online and cheered the cast member on. One person wrote on X:

"MOTHER SECURING THE FIRST IMPRESSION ROSE OH MY GODDD"

"The llama that Alexe brought watching her get the first impression rose like," a fan commented.

"My fave, Alexe, getting the first impression rose??? I know that’s right!!!" a tweet read.

Fans of The Bachelor season 29 reacted to the twist associated with the rose:

"can’t the first impression rose just stay the first impression rose instead of yall trying to add some stupid twist to it," a person wrote.

"Betting the first impression rose gets a one on one so the girls in future seasons go bat sh*t crazy on night one," a fan commented.

"The girls when they hear the first impression rose means the first 1 on 1," a tweet read.

Fans of The Bachelor season 29 further said:

"There’s something ‘fresh’ about alexe. Not surprised she got the first impression rose. Go Linda," a person wrote.

"I don’t think llama girl was in my top 5 guesses for the first impression rose. Good for her but this is definitely a shocker moment," a fan commented.

Grant gives Alexe the First Impression Rose during The Bachelor season 29 premiere

During the season premiere of The Bachelor season 29, Grant was introduced to the cast of the ABC show. While several women introduced themselves in different ways, Alexe brought her llama with her. She explained that she grew up in a small town on a farm and added that Canadians were known to be some of the friendliest people in the world.

"So I thought, why not introduce you to my no-drama Llama?" Alexe said.

Later in the episode, after the one-on-one chats with Grant, host Jesse Palmer revealed that there was a new twist in the show. He said that the upcoming recipient of the First Impression Rose would also get the first one-on-one date of The Bachelor season 29.

Alexe became the recipient of the First Impression Rose and Grant explained that he felt they had the most "connection and spark" and couldn't wait to get to know her. He further said that he thought she was "funny," "smart," and intelligent.

After the first impression rose, the cast headed to the first rose ceremony during which Grant gave out several roses which indicated the continuation of the suitress's journeys. Those who got a rose in episode 1 were Litia, Rose, Zoe, Ella, Alli Jo, Natalie, Juliana, Vicky, Carolina, Beverly, Bailey, Dina, Chloe, Rebekah, Sarafiena, Allyshia, and Parisa.

The suitors whose journeys came to an end were Christina, J'Nae, Kelsey, Kyleigh, Neicey, Radhika, and Savannah.

Fans of The Bachelor season 29 reacted to the first episode online and reacted to Alexe securing the First Impression Rose.

Tune in every Monday at 8 pm ET to watch new episodes of The Bachelor season 29 on ABC.

