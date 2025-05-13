"OVER SLATER NALLEY & THUNDERSTORM?"— American Idol fans shocked by John Foster being in the Top 3 

American Idol season 23's Top 5 took to the stage during another night inspired by Disney songs and movies. They performed twice, after which the public's votes were revealed.

Ad

The songs that were sung in the latest episode included You've Got a Friend in Me and Born To Be Wild by Slater Nalley, The Bare Necessities and Rainbow Connection by John Foster, and Breanna Nix singing You'll Be in My Heart and The Will Be (An Everlasting Love).

Jamal Roberts sang Ain't No Mountain High Enough and Beauty and the Beast while Thunderstorm Artis sang A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes and Find Yourself. At the end of the episode, the Top 3 were revealed, and Thunderstorm Artis and Slater Nalley were eliminated from the show. John Foster, Jamal Roberts, and Breanna Nix made it to the finale.

Ad

Trending

Fans took to social media to react to the latest eliminations and were upset that John Foster made it to the Top 3 over Slater and Thunderstorm. One person wrote on X:

"STOP AMERICA. JOHN FOSTER OVER SLATER NALLEY & THUNDERSTORM? I AM CAPS LOCKING THIS LIKE A MADMAN SO YOU WILL REALIZE HOW NUTS YOU ACTUALLY ARE."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"John Foster with his prop guitar and flat voice…over Slater and Thunderstorm who can write their own songs and actually play multiple instruments!?! I’d take Josh King at this point….Come on America!!" a fan commented.

"Why didn't that surprise me? Guess that's why JOHN wasn't REQUIRED to move around on stage, eh? He can't play a guitar in real life. Like the hat - it's all just a prop," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of American Idol seaon 23 praised Slater and Thunderstorm online:

"Slater is so young he is definitely gonna go far he has potential. And thunderstorm needs to get signed already," a person wrote.

"Good luck to the final three and thanks to Thunderstorm and Slater for a great season," a fan commented.

"Please someone tell me how Slater and Thunderstorm didn't make Top 3 on #AmericanIdol? This is absurd," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"I can’t believe Slater & Thunder didn't make it. They are both so original. John & Jamal r really great but not unique at all. Slater, you should feel great about yourself. U can & will be signed. Don't give up. U too Thunder storm," a person wrote.

"I think some of you guys were watching a different show. Did you miss the part where Thunderstorm Artis is clearly a better artist than John? Also Salter is an honorable mention here," a fan commented.

Ad

John Foster makes it to the Top 3 on American Idol season 23

Ad

During Monday's episode of American Idol season 23, John Foster's first performance was of The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book. The judges praised him for the same, as Carrie Underwood told the singer that he made a fun song his "own."

Lionel Richie told him that John had likability about him and cleared up the misconception that people believed the show was only about singing.

"But they've got to like you!" he added.

Ad

Luke Bryan also praised the American Idol season 23 contestant and said that John had a "look" and a "sound," and that he had people where he wanted them.

John's next performance was of Rainbow Connection and was praised once again. Carrie Underwood told John he had been "solid" throughout the competition, while Lionel stated he enjoyed the performance.

"Your voice and your presence is so strong," Luke Bryan said.

Ad

Ad

At the end of the episode, host Ryan Seacrest joined the contestants on stage and revealed who received the fewest votes. He said that while Jamal, Breanna, and John were set to advance to the finale, Slater and Thunderstorm had been eliminated.

Fans online reacted to the Top 3 and were upset to see John Foster in the finale over Slater and Thunderstorm.

Tune in on Sunday, May 17, 2025, to watch the American Idol season 23 finale on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More