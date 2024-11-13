"Perfection" — Dancing with the Stars fans react to Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson's performance

Dancing with the Stars returned with a new episode on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after a week's hiatus due to the US Presidential elections. The six remaining couples hit the ballroom to celebrate the show's 500th episode. The competitive show celebrated its milestone episode since its debut in 2005.

To commemorate the feat, the contestants had to recreate the show's most iconic performances from the past 32 seasons, with their own interpretation of the routine. In addition, the dancing duos would also have to participate in an instant challenge, in which they would have to learn the style of dance and song five minutes before stepping onto the stage.

The first performance was Joey and Jenna's, and they chose to honor Riker Lynch and Allison Holker's season 20 contemporary performance of Work Song by Hozier.

Trending

Dancing with the Stars fans took to X to comment on their performance. While many complimented their chemistry, others claimed the pair deserved to be in the finals.

A fan reacts to Joey's performance (Image via X/ @sassygirlcanada)

"That was a beautiful contemporary dance!! Joey and Jenna are perfection together!!!" a fan wrote.

"me in my room giving joey and jenna a standing ovation every week," another fan commented.

"joey and jenna for the mirrorball. don’t play with me," a netizen tweeted.

Many Dancing with the Stars fans praised Joey and Jenna's performance, applauding their onstage chemistry and the choreography.

"I really enjoyed this dance a lot Joey and Jenna did such a stunning performance. I really feel like this is going to be a fight to the Finish," a user reacted.

"i just teared up…. joey and jenna that was beautiful," a person commented.

"Joey and Jenna are ridiculously good! That was a beautiful contemporary dance! I love the use of the piano!" another fan wrote.

"Joey is truly blowing my mind every single time he goes out there. I give the performance a 10. The connection was incredible. My team!!!" one user posted.

Meanwhile, some Dancing with the Stars fans felt Joey's performance was underscored.

"What is HAPPENING with this season’s scores?? That was a perfect dance out of Joey and Jenna. I am LOST," a person reacted.

"hello why the hell didn’t joey get three 10s that was beautiful," another netizen commented.

Dancing with the Stars: Joey celebrated his anniversary with fiancée before his performance

Before stepping onto the dance floor, Joey celebrated his one-year anniversary with his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson. In a post shared on Instagram ahead of the episode, Joey posted a string of photos with a heartfelt message for Kelsey.

The Dancing with the Stars contestant was thankful for her presence in his life and was excited to make memories in the years to come. He appreciated her support and thanked her for being his "biggest fan through this amazing experience."

"I love you forever," he wrote.

For his performance, Joey decided to honor Riker Lynch and Allison Holker's contemporary performance from season 20. While justifying the decision, Joey's Dancing with the Stars pro partner, Jenna stated that she wanted their act to "be like a love letter" to the bond they shared. Joey agreed, claiming it to be their "most connected dance yet."

The duo mesmerized the judges with their gravity-defying lifts and clean moves. They swept across the dance floor and captivated the audience with their graceful yet impactful routine.

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba applauded their interpretation of the choreography, however, she felt "it lacked a bit of rawness." She scored their act a 9, whereas Derek Hough gave them a 10. Bruno Tonioli also gave their performance a 9, bringing their total to 28 out of 30.

Dancing with the Stars airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback