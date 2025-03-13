Real L Word star Romi Imbelli addresses anullment of marriage with Angelina Jolie's brother James Haven citing fraud

Former Real L Word star Romi Imbelli confirmed her split from Angelina Jolie's older brother, James Haven, less than a year after they tied the knot. Although the statement and confirmation are new, she reportedly filed for an annulment on August 27, 2024, per the court documents, according to People.

The news has come as a shock, given that Imbelli and Haven were friends for decades before getting married. Imbelli said that the decision wasn't something that she made lightly. She said in a statement to People on Wednesday, March 12, 2025:

"After careful consideration, I have decided to move forward with the annulment of my marriage to James Haven. As reflected in public record, the reason cited remains fraud."

Based on the timeline, the filing came 15 days after their wedding in Laguna Beach, California, on August 12. The nuptials were an intimate ceremony, which Imbelli confirmed in a January 1, 2025, Instagram post, which has since been deleted, per People.

Romi Imbelli hints at details of her annulment to Angelina Jolie's brother in her upcoming memoir

After confirming the news of her annulment to James Haven, Romi Imbelli further said in her statement to People that the decision to end her marriage was something "deeply personal and difficult." However, she said that she did it because it was "necessary" for her well-being.

While she claimed that she is currently focused on "moving forward with clarity and peace," Imbelli hinted at more details about the annulment coming at a later date via her memoir.

"I'm finding healing through this process by putting my truth into words in my upcoming memoir, where I will share more about this chapter of my life and the journey that led me here," she stated.

She previously said in her since-deleted January 1, 2025, Instagram post, per People, that details of Haven and her story, as well as their wedding last year, will be featured in her book. She shared that the ceremony was an "intimate" one, which was attended by them and their parents.

"In 2024, I married my best friend of 23 years. The details of our story are too personal and complicated to share now, but I am writing it all in my book. Our wedding day was intimate, just us and our parents while exchanging vows, with plans to have a larger celebration later," she wrote in the caption.

The former reality TV star also revealed in the same post that a "big fight" broke out the day after their wedding. However, in the months after it, she said that they decided to work through their issues.

Romi Imbelli also said that she was "ready to return" to Haven and their home in LA, implying that they've lived separately during those months, which she said that she spent "crying" and "healing." She ended the post on a hopeful note, saying:

"Everything that has happened in the last few months was all part of a greater plan, and I trust in God's timing."

However, it appeared that Romi Imbelli changed course, since she submitted the annulment paperwork after the wedding.

Romi Imbelli was previously married to Dusty Ray (2011-2013) and Charles Imbelli (2015-2019). She shares her daughter, Frankie, with her second husband.

