"Ridiculous" — Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans react to Nell claiming she mentored Melody

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 released Part Two of the reunion on February 8, 2025. The segment saw Nell emotionally recall the time she "mentored" Melody and Martell regarding their relationship issues. While Nell believed she had "mentored" Melody, the latter thought differently. Looking back, Nell confessed she was disappointed by Melody's lack of consideration.

"I put in that time in those hours and countless nights until the wee hours of the morning, and I didn't take that lightly and it p*ssed me off," Nell said.

Nell's husband, Chris, revealed Nell helped Melody when her own mother was "dying." That was why the time spent with Melody was valuable to Nell. However, Melody's refusal to accept that she was "mentored" by Nell complicated the situation.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans took to X to comment on Nell's claims. While many criticized Nell for labeling friendly advice as mentorship, others called her out for holding Melody accountable for her choices.

"Nell please you made that choice. You gave advice to them folks. This mentor thing is ridiculous," a fan wrote.

"I’m sorry but “mentoring” Mel & Martell instead of being with her mom is dumb," another fan commented.

"Nell just wants something to fuss about lol this whole mentor issue is foolish," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans criticized Nell for believing she "mentored" Melody when she extended her support and guidance.

"Nell using the wrong word. She didn't mentor her. She was a friend who was supporting her friend through a hard time. That's not mentoring," a user reacted.

"If Nell wants to mentor someone so bad she needs to start up a practice of some sort and build her clientele up," a person commented.

"Nell was being a friend, who hadn’t listened to their hg vent/talk about relationships problems. We weren’t mentoring our friends," another fan wrote.

"I can’t take Nell right now, you’re this upset because Mel doesn’t regard you as a mentor and you keep putting your mom in it to make your point stick is diabolical work," one user posted.

Other Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Nell is exhausting. Idc if you was a friend or mentor YOU left your dying mother…not even my d*mn job can make me do that," a person reacted.

"I understand Nell feeling like Mel dismissed what she did for them but at the same time she got to realize she CHOSE to leave her mother's side to counsel them they would've been put so far on the back burner," another netizen commented.

"I have forgiven her" — Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Nell comments on her equation with Melody

When Melody revealed she discovered Nell was "bothered" by their "mentor" conversation six weeks after it happened, Nell explained she needed the time to "shut down." Nell added that she felt dismissed as Melody's friend. While Melody claimed Nell "mentored" Martell more, Nell believed she invested her time in both of them.

Chris added to the conversation, explaining the point of conflict.

"At that particular time that we spent those hours talking to you and Martell, she could have been home with her mom that was sick and dying at that time. That's where the conflict comes in," he said.

Nell stated she was "still grieving" and explained she needed those six weeks to process her emotions.

When the reunion host, Carlos, mentioned that Nell seemed like she was "still upset" about the situation, she said:

"I still hold my ground when it comes to Mel. Mel has a soft spot in my heart. It's gonna always be. I have forgiven her but I don't think we... we just haven't got back there yet."

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star added that regardless of how disappointed she was by Melody's actions, she would not change how she felt about her. Upon hearing that, Melody retorted saying Nell's feelings were her own. Carlos, however, tried to end the dispute by mentioning that the "miscommunication" between them was "not that deep."

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 airs every Saturday at 8 pm ET only on OWN.

