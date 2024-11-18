"Sad to watch" — The Real Housewives of Potomac fans react to Ashley discussing relationships with her mother

The Real Housewives of Potomac aired a new episode on Sunday, November 17, 2024. One of the episode segments featured an emotional conversation between Ashley and her mother, Sheila, discussing their unsettled relationships.

Ashley opened up about her troubled connection with her husband, Michael, and revealed that she would soon finalize the divorce. Meanwhile, Sheila disclosed the problems she had to deal with in her personal life. Although her partner recently found a job, it could not fulfill their financial needs.

Ashley was upset that her mother had to work 12 hours a day to make ends meet while dealing with a heart disease. She was concerned about Sheila's health and happiness, worried that she might have to take responsibility for her children and mother in the future.

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans flocked to X to comment on Ashley's conversation with her mother. Netizens were shocked to discover that Sheila worked long hours each day. At the same time, many were upset that both mother and daughter were unhappy in their private lives.

"Ashley’s mom reminds me of a lot of women her age. Settling for low value men just to not be alone. It’s sad to watch," a fan wrote.

"Ashley and her Mom… they speak these affirmations to each other, but… they’re really speaking to a brick wall," another fan commented.

"Ashley pleading to her mom that she wants to help her out, but it's just not enough to reach Sheila - it's a bit bittersweet, but felt genuine and honest," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac were surprised that Sheila was still with her financially absent partner. Despite being disappointed in her choice, they sympathized with her situation.

"Ashley’s momma has been dealing with the partner forever and nothing has changed that’s sad," a user reacted.

"It's such a let down to see Ashley play the parent to her mom. This lady is so in love with a man that she knows he's trash but willing to risk it all just to have a man," a person commented.

"ashley’s mama still ain’t left that man alone? chileeeee. ashley the apple head really didn’t fall to far from the tree. i hope she practices what she preaches, because someone has to break that cycle," another fan wrote.

"Hell no Ashley mom is with a man who just started working while she is out there working 12 hours a day oh hell no he would have to leave my house I don’t see how some women put up with that," one user posted.

At the same time, some fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac wondered whether Ashley was financially supporting her mother.

"How is Ashley a OG of #RHOP and her mom is still working 12 hour days to make ends meet??? She’s still not in position to help her mom more than that? ……" a person reacted.

"Ashley has been on housewives for yearssss and her mom is still working 12 hours days?" another netizen commented.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Ashley worries about her mother's future

Episode 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac featured a heartfelt conversation between Ashley and her 58-year-old mother, Sheila. Ashley revealed her mother was battling a heart condition and needed to embark on a healthy journey for a quicker recovery.

She said she was committed to improving her mother's health and would not give up so easily. Sheila then asked Ashley about her separation from Michael. The Real Housewives of Potomac star revealed that she would meet a mediator and finalize the divorce within the next month.

While speaking to the cameras, Ashley explained that she gradually learned to handle the responsibilities of a single mother after her separation from Michael in 2022. She regained her confidence with time and could relate to her newfound identity.

However, the star worried about her mother's love life. Ashley was concerned that Sheila's partner was not responsible enough, and refrained from bearing the financial burden of the household. Meanwhile, Sheila revealed that he "recently started" work, however, the money was still not enough.

"My mom works 12-hour days to make ends meet but one day my mom's not gonna be able to work and I will need to provide for her, my own children, and myself. It's a lot to carry," Ashley said.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star got emotional and confessed that she wanted her mother to be happy and to have someone who appreciated her efforts. She worried about her future, concerned that she would not have someone to rely on.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

