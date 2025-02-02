“Severe narcissist!”— Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans criticize Martell’s denial of threatening Mel with her intimate video

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 7 has come to an end with episode 29— the reunion part 1 released on February 1. The first part majorly focused on relationships and feuds between the Scott brothers— Maurice, Marsau, and Martell— and their respective partners Kimmi, LaTisha, and ex-wife Mel.

The reunion host, Carlos, interrogated the cast on topics that made the most headlines throughout the season. When he asked Martell and Marsau to address their feud, the latter stated that one of the reasons he was disappointed in his brother was because he threatened to out Mel's intimate video.

When Martell denied having done any such thing, Mel jumped in to say that he did text her a screenshot from her intimate video, and wrote a text that threatened to out it. Since Martell and Mel had conflicting views about the contents of the text, Carlos pulled out the screenshot of the text in which Martell said he would do to her what she did to him.

Mel stated that it was because of those lines she sued him for harassment. Defending himself, Martell asked where the video in question was and why didn't he out it if he wanted to.

Fans of Love & Marriage: Huntsville took to X to criticize Martell for not accepting he threatened Mel, when his own brother wasn't happy with his actions.

"Martell Holt is a severe narcissist! This delusional bastard doesn't think nothing is wrong with threatening his ex-wife with revenge p*rn!" a fan said.

"Martell is ashamed of what he did to Mel and he’s so ashamed he won’t take accountability," said another.

"Martell still acts like he did nothing wrong for releasing revenge p*rn of Mel," added a third.

"Martell has the audacity to ask for receipts and he never produces concrete evidence himself. And him being so defensive while everyone else remains calm is not a good look," another wrote.

Some fans of Love & Marriage: Huntsville also pointed out that Martell pled guilty in the case Mel put on him accusing him of harassment, which proved his guilt, so his denial of the same wasn't valid.

"Everyone on that stage is looking at Martell like a declined credit card. Fool you were found guilty," an X user wrote.

"Martell is dumb. You pled guilty but refuse to take accountability for your actions," wrote another.

"Martell what is happening gwoorrrrlll I'm confused what I heard out ya mouth sounds like guilty and I'm no longer a fan of Mel but you wrong && did that ish," commented one.

"Ok, Martell, I'm confused. If you pled guilty, you're guilty. Lol," another wrote.

What else went down on Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 7 reunion part 1?

Apart from Martell being accused of sending threats to Mel about releasing an intimate video of hers on Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion, Carlos also discussed topics related to Maurice's DUI arrest. He asked Kimmi and him to get into the details of the night he was charged.

They revealed that the night before his afternoon arrest, Kimmi and Maurice were together at a party; after which they left to go to Kimmi's office for work. Kimmi then returned home at 4 am, but Maurice didn't come with her. W

hen Carlos asked where he went between 4 am and the afternoon when he was arrested, he said he was "traveling". When Carlos prodded for more details, Maurice replied:

"That's part of the story bro, you'll get the rest of this, next year, I'm sure."

In other news from Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion, Carlos also questioned Martell if he was happy with LaTisha and Marsau's coupling. Martell said he wished them the best but he also wasn't rooting for them to make it. LaTisha accused Martell of gossiping about their relationship problems to the media, which Martell denied.

Kimmi and Mel also got into a one-on-one because the former thought Mel implied there was cheating in Kimmi and Maurice's relationship, just because there was cheating in Mel's relationship with Martell. Defending herself, Mel said she only brought up what people were talking about on the internet, which Kimmi disagreed with.

The next episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 7 comes out on Saturday, at 8 pm ET, on OWN.

