Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary backs U.S. Treasury Bills as safest investment during global uncertainty

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shared a clip on Instagram on April 13, 2025, where he expressed confidence in U.S. Treasury Bills during a phone interview with an unidentified reporter. In the post caption, he stated:

Ad

“The U.S. Treasury Bill still holds the crown as the safest place to park your money — even when the market’s throwing a tantrum. You want to bet on a stable economy? You go with the one the world runs to in a crisis. The U.S. dollar isn’t perfect, but until the global house of cards collapses, I’ll take T-bills over shaky promises from regimes I don’t trust.”

Ad

Trending

Speaking from his car, O'Leary shared his analysis of T-bills amid recent market fluctuations and explained his views on Asian countries' involvement in T-bill markets, specifically mentioning China and Japan.

The interview included the Shark Tank star's description of his recent investment choices, including his purchase of two-year T-bills. His statements came during a period when Japanese officials were engaged in White House negotiations.

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary points to Asian influence on T-bill markets

Ad

According to Kevin O'Leary, the T-bill market receives substantial purchases from major Asian economies. He pointed to these purchases as key factors in funding U.S. deficits through treasury auctions.

“T-bill auctions are based on behemoth purchases primarily from China, Japan, and Asian countries. They fund our deficits, so they have to make a decision every day when they're buying these bonds or selling them how they feel about the outcome of the U.S. economy, because the safe haven has been T-bills,” Shark Tank star shared during the interview.

Ad

He continued:

"Now, the rumor was that Japan, while they were over here negotiating at the White House the last few days, were selling this, and that put some pressure on the two-year.".

He also described significant investment flows from the United Arab Emirates, stating they generate approximately 500 million dollars daily.

Ad

According to O'Leary, these funds primarily enter two channels: the S&P 500 and Treasury bills. His observations suggested continued international confidence in U.S. markets, which he views as supporting market stability. Shark Tank investor emphasized the direct connection between bond investments and U.S. dollar demand during the phone conversation.

Further, he detailed how bond investments focus on principal return at maturity rather than interest earnings, highlighting the fundamental mechanics of bond market operations.

Ad

Ad

He compared various national bonds to illustrate risk factors, using Venezuelan bonds as an example of high-risk investments.

“You're basically saying, "Is this a stable enough economy for me to park money, make some interest while I'm waiting, and know a certain need still exists? Like, I would never invest in a Venezuelan bond, be it 18 or 20 percent or whatever it is, because I don't know if Venezuela is going to exist in 36 months or seven years or whatever the duration of the bond is,” he shared.

Ad

Shark Tank investor continued,

“So you get volatility, and you know it's measured in basis points. But you're right—just like instability in the equities market, you get instability in the bond market. But for me, the safe haven still remains the U.S. T-bill, and indeed I bought some T-bills.”

In discussing his recent market activities, O'Leary disclosed his strategic move to purchase two-year treasury bills during a 30-basis-point price fluctuation. He described the two-year treasury bills' high liquidity characteristics, comparing their flexibility to money market instruments in terms of trading ease and accessibility.

Ad

Kevin O’Leary shares many more such phone interview clips and in-person ones as well. To see those, fans can head to Shark Tank investor’s Instagram profile, @kevinolearytv.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suraj Santlani Suraj is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers reality TV shows. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and has 3 years of previous work experience. Suraj discovered Sportskeeda’s content while writing for a gaming blog in the past and fell in love with it, leading to him eventually joining the organisation.



Suraj was drawn into the world of pop culture after watching MTV's Indian reality TV show Roadies: Real Heroes, along with several other Indian reality shows and their UK & US counterparts. Along with reality TV, Suraj is also a big MMA fan and UFC heavyweight champions Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, and Connor McGregor are his favorites.



Suraj prioritizes obtaining information from credible sources over relying on third-party outlets to maintain accuracy, credibility, and transparency in his articles. When he's not pounding away the keyboard, Suraj enjoys watching movies and playing video games. He also takes pleasure in always learning new things. Know More