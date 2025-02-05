"She grew up with our kids"— Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos get emotional talking about losing their dog Chewey

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recently shared heartbreaking news about the loss of their beloved dog Chewie on Live with Kelly and Mark. The 17-year-old Shih Tzu passed away on Tuesday, February 4, after her health significantly declined in recent weeks.

The couple took time during Wednesday’s episode of their show to reflect on Chewie’s life and the emotional experience of losing their pet.

"It’s probably one of the toughest things we've had to do as a married couple," Mark Consuelos said.

He revealed that they had to put Chewie down in their New York City apartment with the help of a veterinarian who performed in-home humane euthanasia. He explained that Chewie had stopped eating, had become dehydrated, and was suffering from neurological issues.

Recalling how Chewie became a member of the family after Ripa met her during an adoption segment on Live, Mark Consuelos said,

"She grew up with our kids."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reflect on Chewie's life and final moments

As Mark Consuelos detailed the events leading up to Chewie’s passing, Ripa became visibly emotional, wiping away tears. Despite her grief, Ripa shared warm memories of the dog that had been a part of their family for nearly two decades.

The couple’s three children—Michael, Lola, and Joaquin—grew up alongside the dog. Ripa described Chewie as their "steadfast companion," especially after their children left for college.

"We're filled with gratitude for this dog," Ripa said tearfully. "As each one of our kids left for college and moved out, Chewie remained right there."

She acknowledged how fortunate their family had been to avoid significant loss until now. Kelly Ripa also shared how the community rallied around them after Chewie’s passing.

"It was, dare I say, presidential," she joked. "People came—friends, neighbors, even the mail carrier—to say goodbye to Chewie because she was such a beloved member of the neighborhood."

Ripa revealed a touching detail from her final moments with Chewie.

"She never let us kiss her face," Ripa said. "After she passed away, I kissed her 1,000 times on her face and nose. I know she was somewhere in dog heaven, pissed off, but I didn't care because it was so nice to have that moment."

Mark Consuelos praised his wife’s care for Chewie. Over the past few weeks, Ripa and Consuelos kept their audience updated on Chewie's condition. They explained that Chewie could no longer walk and had stopped acting like herself.

Earlier in the year, Ripa had mentioned on Live that Chewie had a fall at home and was noticeably slowing down as her 18th birthday approached in May. Despite the difficult decision, Consuelos emphasized that they did what was best for Chewie.

According to People, Chewie was one of two dogs in the Consuelos family. In 2020, Ripa adopted another dog, Lena, a Maltese/Shih Tzu mix, whom the couple also frequently talks about on their show. Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays in syndication. Fans can check local listings for showtimes.

