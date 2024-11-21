"So cringe" — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans react to Britani's meltdown at brunch

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City aired episode 10, Kiss Kiss, Bangs Bangs, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. In the episode, Mary invited the cast members to an Audrey Hepburn-inspired brunch. The get-together soon went downhill when Britani confronted the ladies for not inviting her to the couples' trip to Palm Springs.

In earlier episodes, Bronwyn invited the housewives and their husbands to Palm Springs to celebrate their 10th anniversary, where Britani was not invited. In episode 10, when she reunited with the cast, she confronted them about leaving her out.

She mentioned that she was inclusive of everyone even when they were disrespectful of her or her beliefs. Britani particularly criticized Angie's decision to bring a bottle of wine to her family dinner a few weeks back. Lisa explained that Britani was not invited because she had been very opinionated about Todd and Bronwyn's relationship.

Soon, the conversation changed directions and became a conflict between Bronwyn and Heather. Britani felt it took away from her moment. Hence, she got up and asked the ladies to refocus their conversation on her. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans took to X to criticize Britani's need for attention.

"Britani is so cringe. Girl, it’s not about you. Sit down, shut up, and eat your d*mn salad," a fan wrote.

"BRITANI SIT THE F**K DOWN!!! This isn’t Hallmark dear," another fan commented.

"Britani is actually insane for being mad that Angie gifted her a nice bottle of wine, this show is unreal," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City disapproved of Britani's behavior during brunch.

"Britani jumping up from the table and yelling, "WHAT ABOUT ME?" while waving her napkin is so unserious," a user reacted.

"How I felt when Britani tried to pivoted the Bronwyn/Heather resolution to make it about her," a person commented.

"Didn’t think anyone could ever be more desperate for airtime than Angie, but then here comes Britani being absolutely shameless and pathetic lol. Get this woman off this show, like what is she even doing here?" another fan wrote.

"Is Britani on something? something in the buttermilk ain’t clean," one user posted.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City shared the same sentiment.

"Britani seriously stood up and screamed “what about me?” I have such second hand cringe," a person reacted.

"As they should be. Britani is pathetic and is desperately seeking validation on this show. I’m SO glad they didn’t give her a snowflake!" another netizen commented.

"Get this woman a puppy" — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn reacts to Britani's outburst

As the ladies sat down for their meal, Britani noticed they all looked "tanner" from their trip to Palm Springs. It made her question why she had not been invited. Their actions hurt Britani especially because she welcomed them home for a special family night just days before they left for Palm Springs.

It reminded Britani that Angie had gifted her a bottle of wine for the family night. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star criticized her for bringing wine to a church group, raised as Mormons.

Angie retaliated, calling Britani out for dating men and drinking champagne behind her group's back. At that point, Whitney asked Britani if she was angry because Angie brought wine or because her drinking habits were "exposed."

"It kinda put me on the spot and it's culturally awkward that I drink and I go to church every week," Britani replied.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star confessed she was on edge because she felt excluded. Lisa mentioned Bronwyn did not invite her because she looked down on her relationship with Todd. When Britani tried to dismiss the accusation, Bronwyn disclosed that she called her a "gold digger" and demeaned their relationship by calling it "bullsh*t."

Before Britani could elaborate, the conversation turned into a dispute between Heather and Bronwyn. While they tried to settle the matter, Britani got up and asked:

"Seriously! What about me?!"

Hearing that, Bronwyn replied:

"Get this woman a puppy. She needs unconditional love from somewhere."

Britani revealed that she wanted a "kumbaya moment" too. Consequently, she apologized to Bronwyn for everything she said about her and her partner.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs episodes every Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

