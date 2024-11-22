“Sorry for your loss”- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans react to Sammi’s miscarriage

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 released episode 28 on November 21. It documented Angelina meeting with Snooki for lunch to discuss her relationship with Vinny 2.0. She also met with Sammi to resolve certain issues but the latter left amicably after Angelina arrived late. Meanwhile, Justin proposed to Sammi on her birthday and she said yes.

The episode also saw Sammi informing the viewers that she had had a miscarriage. This comes after previous episodes of the show witnessed her going through her IVF journey, giving herself hormone shots in the belly, and getting her embryo planted.

In episode 28, Sammi revealed that the doctor told her that she was pregnant after the embryo implant but her uterus didn't hold it and she suffered a miscarriage. While on a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional, Sammi talked emotionally about the experience.

Fans of the show took to X to empathize with Sammi, sending her prayers and best wishes.

"Sorry for your loss Sammi," said one fan.

"Sammi has been through so much. Miscarriages are hard but I’m sure a baby will come for her and Justin," said another fan.

"I'm so sorry about the pregnancy Sammi, don't give up," a third one added.

"Damnit. Damnit. I just knew Sammi & Justin were gonna have a baby. Excuse me while I go cry," another wrote.

Some fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation gave her hope to keep trying and wished her the best.

"Manifesting a baby for Sammi & Justin. I’m sending baby dust," an X user wrote.

"I feel so bad for Sam. I want her to be able to have a baby, she's come so far," another X user wrote.

"Just curious…is there a reason why Sam did IVF and not try naturally? Or did she try? I thought I remembered her freezing her eggs?! Very hard process than having a miscarriage! My heart goes out to her!" commented one.

"Ughhh poor Sam! She’s so strong!" another wrote.

Sammi's IVF journey and her miscarriage reveal on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 28

The previous episodes saw Sammi sharing how it was hard for her to get pregnant naturally so she and her boyfriend, Justin May, decided to go the IVF way.

The 37-year-old had frozen her eggs early on which was supposed to help her conceive more easily.

She was seen giving herself shots in the belly and being diligent with them even when she went out with the rest of the cast to Las Vegas. Some episodes later, Sammi shared her doctor's phone call that said they had six embryos. She also shared that she had implanted it and hoped to get pregnant.

In episode 28, Sammi told Justin that they deserved a trip. Explaining the reason, Sammi took to a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation confessional to reveal that she was pregnant but her vitals weren't where they needed to be. She added:

"So I went back to the doctor, got blood work, and the embryo didn't take, then basically you end up with a miscarriage".

She said that it had been a long process with a lot of shots and hormones. And after all that when she got the news of her pregnancy she was happy, so it was devastating when it got taken away from her.

Sharing Justin's reaction to the news, Sammi said that he remained positive when he heard the news. She teared up and said she was thankful for him. Later in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode, Justin proposed to Sammi, and she said yes.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 come out on Thursdays, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

