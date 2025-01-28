"Stage four clinger"— Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans criticize Danni saying she would "move across the world" for Chase

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 aired episode 16 or the season finale, titled, The Bitter End, on January 27, 2025, on Bravo. The finale saw Danni and Chase talk about their relationship and whether they'd have a future together.

Chase stated that he couldn't commit to a relationship with someone after knowing them for two weeks, while Danni felt the situation was "unfair." While the two were at odds, when Danni saw the male cast member was upset the following day, she hugged him and asked what was wrong. Later in the episode, Danni said during a group conversation that she was ready to move across the world to be with him.

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on Danni's statements about Chase and criticized the cast member. One person wrote on X:

"So, Danni is an easy lay but when you hook up w her then you’re suddenly bound to a relationship w her after knowing her for a week? Asking Chase about Alicia? She sounds like a stage four clinger. Run, dude."

"How did Danni romanticize a whole relationship with Chase when they’ve only known each other for TWO weeks?!" a fan commented.

"Danni is crazy for moving a long distance just for Chase!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 commented on Danni saying she would move across the world to be with Chase:

"Danni talking about wanting to move across the world for Chase who has already put a stop to things," a person wrote.

"JFC Danni has known him for two weeks. TWO WEEKS. If Chase doesn't tell her to back off by the end of this he's a better person than I am," a fan commented.

"I respect that Chase won't change his plans for someone he met 2 weeks ago... Especially because it's Danni," a comment read.

Fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 further said:

"The way Danni acts towards Chase during this episode just shows how immature she is. It just doubles down on her behavior and attitude towards Daisy," a person wrote.

"Danni, you’ve known Chase for like two weeks. That’s not realistic," a fan commented.

"Move across the world for Chase"— Danni tells the group about her equation with cast member in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 finale

During the season 5 finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Danni and Chase discussed their showmance and their possible future together. Chase told the cameras that he thought they both had a "mutual agreement" about not putting labels on their relationship.

Chase added that he didn't think he could commit to pursuing a relationship with someone he had only known for "two weeks." The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 junior steward also commented on her dynamic with Chase in a confessional and said she had "probably romanticized" a relationship in her head.

Chase further said he wasn't going to change his travel plans for someone he had met two weeks ago, while Danni called the situation "unfair." Later in the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 finale episode, Danni noticed Chase standing alone and asked him what was wrong. He replied that he was sad and wanted to rewind the past 24 hours.

He told the cameras that he wanted to make resolutions and end the season on a good note while being careful about not leading her on. He told her "everything was good" but Danni wasn't convinced.

During the final group outing of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5, Danni told the group about her future plans and said she wanted normalcy in the form of a partner.

"Currently, Chase is the main thing that makes me very happy. I'm so ready to move across the world for Chase," she said.

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on Danni's statements online and were critical of the cast member's expectations from Chase.

Episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 are available to stream on Bravo.

