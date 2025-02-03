“Starting mess!”— Married to Medicine fans criticize Heavenly for inviting Apollo to the couples' games

Episode 10 of Married to Medicine season 11 came out on February 2, 2025. Titled Battle of the Exes, the episode highlighted a couples' trip to Key West, Florida. It saw Phaedra showing up with her new connection, Cheick, while Heavenly decided to invite her ex-husband, Apollo, who also showed up with his partner.

Discussing her decision to invite Apollo, Heavenly told Simone that while she was telling a friend about the trip, Apollo happened to be there, so she invited him to the trip. She told her it was a secret and asked her to not tell anyone that he was arriving the day after.

She said Apollo told her that Phaedra and he were over their differences and had moved on, and their friendship would serve as an example to Quad and Gred, who also separated in the past and were now associated through Lateasha, who married Greg and is now a part of the Married to Medicine cast.

Fans of Married to Medicine criticized Heavenly for the move because they didn't see the excuse fit enough for her to make such a move.

"Oh lord!! Heavenly doing too much now!! She invited Apollo ?? She just starting mess!" a fan said.

"Now Dr Heavenly know good and well she didn't invite Apollo to help Quad and Gregg," said another.

"Why would Heavenly think Phaedra should be single on the trip bc she invited Apollo, who has a wife? She wouldn’t want someone inviting her daddy to be some single woman’s date on a trip. She’s such a fool!" added a third.

"Heavenly, why are you personally calling Apollo who's married.... if any women called your man you would have a fucking cow! You wouldn't let Quad ask him questions last reunion," another wrote.

Some fans of Married to Medicine also criticized Heavenly for calling Phaedra out for bringing her partner to the trip in front of her ex-husband.

"Why is Heavenly worried about Apollo coming and Phaedra bringing her new piece they’re not together," an X user wrote.

"Simone and Heavenly being bothered by anything Phaedra does is crazy… like why even invite Apollo," another user wrote.

"Simone and Heavenly are bothered Phaedra brought a date and it’s weird. What was the purpose of inviting Apollo?" commented one.

"Hellish trying to justify her messy a** decision of inviting Apollo by acting like he and Phaedra can teach a lesson on how to remain friends after divorce," another wrote.

Heavenly and Simone's conversation and Phaedra's entry with Cheick on Married to Medicine season 11 episode 10

Heavenly told Simone that she invited Apollo's wife, Sherein, as well but he said she won't be able to make it. Heavenly then said in a confessional that she did invite Apollo's wife but if she didn't want to join him, it was up to her.

In a Married to Medicine confessional, a producer asked Simone if she supported Heavenly's decision or if she was just entertaining it.

"I don't know. I don't know it's hard to say," Simone replied.

Heavenly told Simone that people needed to know how to move on. Simone agreed, and said they also needed to know how to let go of anger and hurt. Heavenly stated that they also had to understand what not to do in a marriage.

When Phaedra walked in with her new partner, Cheick, he shook hands with Apollo. Heavenly gawked because she thought Phaedra was coming alone. She took to a Married to Medicine confessional to call Phaedra out for bringing someone, when she knew Apollo was going to be there.

New episodes of Married to Medicine season 11 come out on Sundays, at 9 pm ET, on Bravo.

