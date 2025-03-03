"Thank God" — Survivor Australia fans react to Rich's elimination

Survivor Australia: Brains V Brawn II released episode 7 on March 2, 2025. The segment saw Rich get eliminated from the show after a tense tribal council. He found himself holding the shorter end of the stick after the tribe members decided to flip the vote at the last moment.

Earlier in the episode, host Jonathan LaPaglia orchestrated a tribe swap, which saw most of the original Brains tribemates end up on the newly-formed Brawn tribe. They initially decided to target Noonan, an original Brawn member, hoping to continue the process to make the team Brains-dominated. However, they needed Rich to vote in favor of Noonan's elimination.

Meanwhile, the original Brawn members agreed to target Logan by swaying Rich's decision. Rich agreed to go after Logan and informed the AJ about it. However, AJ, worried the plan to take out Logan might backfire, devised a different plot to turn the tribemates and his allies against Rich.

Consequently, Rich got eliminated with five votes in favor of his eviction. He became the sixth player to exit the show and the race to become the Sole Survivor. Survivor Australia fans took to X to comment on his elimination. While many were pleased with the outcome, some disapproved of the decision.

"Thank god, I wanted Rich out for so long so nice to see him leaving. Now it's time for AJ, i'm tired of him targeting the women," a fan wrote.

"Noooooooo sorry to see Rich go I liked his personality #SurvivorAU I expect he’ll be back at some point," another fan commented.

"YESSSSSSS GOODBYE RICH. THANK YOU AJ," a netizen tweeted.

Many Survivor Australia fans were happy to see Rich get eliminated from the show.

"Rich is finally gone thank f**k. Max next please. I don't care that he has an Idol find a way to get rid of him," a user reacted.

"Thank God they voted Rich out, we need the REAL players to continue playing!" a person commented.

"the one thing that rich managed to display this season was his blatant misogyny and i am thrilled to see him go home," another fan wrote.

"Rich is gone, new majority alliance of all people I like, great episode," one user posted.

"Rich leaves the Game as a Fool, Tribe has Spoken," another commented.

In contrast, one Survivor Australia fan was unhappy with the outcome.

"I think getting Rich out now is really dumb. Get the brawn out first while you have numbers omg," a person reacted.

"We can win this one" — Survivor Australia star Rich comments on how the vote would go

After losing to the immunity challenge, the Brawn tribe prepared for their first Tribal Council since the swap. Jonathan asked the players to share their opinions on how the Tribal Council would unfold. Logan said that despite having a majority of Brains on the newly-formed Brawn tribe, the vote could swing either way, which made many "nervous."

Hearing that, Rich said:

"Yeah, I think she's right. But, you know, just on the outlook, basic maths. We can win this one."

Survivor Australia player Noonan expressed a sentiment similar to Logan's, saying it was "boring" to do the expected and go with the majority. Jonathan realized there were multiple plans at play after sensing a disconnect between the Brawn tribemates, Ursula and Noonan. However, AJ believed the tribe would improve after the vote out.

Rich was the first participant to cast his vote. While writing Logan's name, he said:

"Dim the lights. Spin your little mirrorballs. This party is just getting started. Laura, you're next."

Logan and Noonan each received a vote each in favor of their elimination, whereas Rich received five. He thanked the host for the "journey" and took his leave after bidding farewell to his team members.

Survivor Australia is available to stream on 10 Play.

