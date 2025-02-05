"That's a girls girl" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Erika advising Dorit to "protect" herself

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 aired episode 10 on February 4, 2025. The segment saw Erika urge Dorit to hire lawyers, encouraging her not to let her estranged husband, PK, take control of her life. This happened after he sent Dorit a seven-page email stating he would divorce her if she did not pay the mortgage on the house and other bills within a few months.

"You have to protect yourself. You have to go, 'Hold on a second. The price of poker has completely changed. This is not my partner. This is not my friend. This is my adversary now,' " Erika said.

During a meal with Kathy, Bozoma, and Erika, Dorit opened up about the financial hurdles coming her way. When Erika heard about PK's demands, she requested that she should be "proactive" and not let PK dictate the decisions in her life. She pushed her to seek legal advice as their separation continued, convinced that PK had no intentions of staying married to her.

Trending

Erika's anger heightened when she realized PK was trying to divorce Dorit before their nine-and-a-half-year marriage reached the 10-year mark, so Dorit would not be entitled to half of all property, per California's community property law. Recalling her marriage, Erika requested Dorit not to wait till the last minute to make decisions.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans took to X to praise Erika for advising Dorit to take control of her life.

An RHOBH fan reacts to Erika's advice (Image via X/@TVTalkWithJWalk)

"Erika giving that amazing advice to Dorit! That’s a girls girl," a fan wrote.

"Erika is giving the raw truth to Dorit but she needed to hear it!" another fan commented.

"Erika articulated this so perfectly for Dorit. Literally the only likable thing she’s done all season," a netizen tweeted.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans appreciated Erika for detailing Dorit's options to her even if it was difficult to hear.

"Yes Erika’s feedback is direct and probably cuts like a knife but Dorit needs to sit down and just marinate in it. Let go of hope, listen to the feedback and call that lawyer," a user reacted.

"Ok, Erika! She gave Dorit that “I am telling you right now” speech," a person commented.

"Erika laid it down for Dorit! She said she wanted more honesty and that’s exactly what she got," another fan wrote.

"Oof that’s a hard pill to swallow but Erika is right," one user posted.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills expressed a similar sentiment.

"Erica is talking real life about Dorit's life at this dinner. File for divorce Dorit or stop talking about it. I dont want to see another Ashley Darby 3 year story. Erica is a real acquaintance to Dorit," a person reacted.

"Erika is the type of friend you want when you’re in crisis. She has so much street smarts and knowledge and enough confidence to make you feel the same. What a strength to have!" another netizen commented.

"The truth is no" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit claims PK was not a "hands-on father"

Expand Tweet

During the conversation, Dorit stated that she was the "token idiot wife" since she had only recently discovered the community property law in California, which entitled her to half of the property. Upon hearing that, Bozoma lost her calm and shrieked in shock. Bozoma urged The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to take the "rose-colored" glasses off and see the situation for what it was.

Earlier, Dorit recalled her separation and shared how she and PK decided to go about it. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member revealed that they had agreed to "take some time apart" and work on "the resentments and the issues" they had privately.

Dorit added that she was "very protective" of her husband and family, which was why she went through the "worst of the worst" parts alone because she did not want others to "think badly" of PK.

When Kathy asked Dorit if PK was a "good" father, she revealed that he was not. While speaking to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras, Dorit said:

"There are times that I think that PK is the greatest father in the world but is he the most hands-on father? The truth is no."

Dorit added that PK would "disappear and be gone" for weeks on end without keeping any contact with their children. She stated she had to work "overtime" to assure the children that their father wanted to see them and missed them. Dorit claimed she protected him during those times, noting PK never realized that.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback