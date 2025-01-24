The Great American Baking Show is releasing a special edition episode of the show titled "The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Big Game" on February 3, 2025, streaming free on The Roku Channel.

Celebrity Big Game is a special episode dedicated to Super Bowl 59, and will feature a wide variety of sports celebrities including DK Metcalf, Amy Smart, Katie Nolan, and more competing in baking challenges, particularly themed around the big game day.

Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry are back to host this special in the iconic white tent. Judges Paul Hollywood and Pure Leith, well-known from The Great British Bake Off also return to judge the finished dishes and set challenging tasks for the new guests.

The guests will compete in three Super Bowl game day-themed baking challenges, that will test the celebrities' baking skills under pressure, all while trying to impress the judges and win the title of Star Baker.

The Great American Bake Off: Celebrity Big Game guests and premise explored

The Great American Baking Show invited various sports celebrities and actors to participate in the special episode Celebrity Big Game, which is themed around the big game day. The audience will watch as the guests bring their athletic prowess and baking skills to the iconic white tent.

Participants involved in the game show include:

Arik Armstead , Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end.

, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end. DK Metcalf , Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. Tony Gonzalez , an NFL legend

, an NFL legend Amy Smart , an actress

, an actress Katie Nolan, an Emmy-winning sports commentator.

The trailer for the special episode showcases just how challenging the baking tasks cooked up by celebrity chefs Paul Hollywood and Pure Leith may look for some of the guests.

In the teaser, Tony Gonzalez states how intimidated he feels during the challenges, while Arik Armstead admits to "not having ever baked" before. But not all participants share this sentiment.

DK Metcalf, on the other hand, looks to be focused on winning the prize at hand.

"I hear everybody else talking. They’re not locked in, but I am," Metcalf says in the teaser.

The Great American Bake Off: Celebrity Big Game episode will consist of three rounds of competition that the guests will take part in. Hosts Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry will be back bringing humor, entertainment, and their football puns as they guide the celebrities through the show.

The three rounds of the competition will consist of; a signature bake - where the guests are given a general theme or type of bake where they are free to choose their own recipes and flavors which allow them to showcase their unique talents.

A blind technical challenge - where all the bakers are given the same task, but with minimal instructions, and key ingredients removed which pushes them to use their baking knowledge and experience to complete the task.

And the showstopper surprise - typically the final challenge of the game show, where the guests are asked to create something ambitious and visually spectacular. This round is about showcasing their creativity and artistry in the bake.

Fans of The Great American Bake Off, can catch the Celebrity Big Game special streaming free on The Roku Channel on February 3, 2025, just days before the Super Bowl 59 takes place in New Orleans.

