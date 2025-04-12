The Great American Baking Show season 3: Everything we know so far

The Great American Baking Show returned with season 3 on April 11, 2025, after it had two popular seasons. It is available to be streamed on The Roku Channel. The show is based on The Great British Baking Show, which ran for 15 seasons in the United Kingdom.

The new season of the American show will feature eight bakers who have been experimenting with baking and believe that they are worthy of the Best Amateur Baker title the show provides. The show's previous seasons had six episodes each, and it is believed that season 3 will also likely have six episodes.

The judges include English celebrity chef Paul Hollywood along with South African restaurateur and cookery writer Prue Leith. Comedians Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry will be the hosts for season 3 of The Great American Baking Show.

More to know about The Great American Baking Show season 3

When and where to catch The Great American Baking Show?

Season 3 of the show premiered on Friday, April 11, 2025, and was made available to stream on The Roku Channel. Fans can watch the episode whenever they like after its release.

The Roku Channel is widely used because it is free and provides an array of competitive movies and TV shows. Its users aren't required to subscribe or sign up, so they could just go and start playing whatever they like.

Meet the bakers of The Great American Baking Show season 3

While the official list of the eight total contestants hasn't yet been released, there is information on the two contestants from New Jersey. The first one is Alma Dhuyvetter, a 57-year-old Health and Wellness Coordinator at the Sussex County YMCA located in Hardyston.

Alma is said to be on a constant move and is a hot rod enthusiast. She is also a builder and racer, who learned baking from her mother. She stated that it was her mother who inspired her at a young age.

The other New Jersey baker is Christopher Daken-Stefanski, who hails from Sparta. His many roles include his work as a media specialist, a tech coordinator, an art teacher, and a bowling coach at Wallkill Valley Regional High School in Hardyston.

The show's biography of Christopher notes that he is a "big, bearded, bald dude with tattoos" and a "sweet-hearted, gentle giant." Christopher, who began his baking journey seven years ago, is married and has a nine-year-old daughter.

There is no additional information about the other six contestants. However, the names of three other contestants were revealed to be Daniel Freiburger from Madison, Wisconsin, Adela Mou of Brooklyn, New York City, and Elisa Veal from Mount Greenwood, Illinois.

The trailer for The Great American Baking Show season 3

The trailer of The Great American Baking Show season 3 was released on the official YouTube handle of The Roku Channel on March 20, 2025. It features judge Paul Hollywood saying he looked forward to the Americans coming in because it was something he hadn't seen before.

It sees the contestants going through different challenges, including one where they bake sweet desserts that look like savory foods like burgers. Judge Prue Leith says that he wanted an "illusion so great, [my] brain gets food."

According to the trailer, the contestants will be cooking from tents, just like its British counterpart. Paul is also seen telling the contestants that the standard this year is particularly high. Lastly, some of them are documented celebrating after getting good remarks, while others struggle to get things right.

For more updates on The Great American Baking Show season 3, fans can follow them on their official Instagram, @thegreatamericanbakingshow.

