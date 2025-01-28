"The worst stews" — Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react to Danni and Diana's opinion of Daisy

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 aired episode 16, titled The Bitter End, on January 27, 2025. The segment featured the crew saying their goodbyes to one another after hosting their final charter guest. While each reflected on their experience and interpersonal connections, Danni and Diana scrutinized Daisy's work ethic, criticizing her performance as Chief Stew.

"She a s**t Chief Stew," Danni remarked.

Diana echoed Danni's sentiments and said:

"She's a horrible Chief Stew."

Danni and Diana often complained about the workload assigned to them by Daisy, claiming she did not allow them time to rest. When Gary heard their opinion of Daisy, he reminded them to be respectful of her since she was their boss at the end of the day, however, they refused to, saying respect had to be earned.

Trending

While speaking in a confessional, Danni mentioned that she bonded with Diana "over the trauma of working with Daisy." She added that she disliked the Chief Stew because she was a "scaly ice-cold b**ch." Meanwhile, in another confessional, Diana admitted she had no respect for Daisy or her work ethic because she never took accountability for her faults.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans took to X to criticize Danni and Diana for talking negatively about Daisy. While many called them out for not performing their duties properly, others supported Daisy, blaming the junior Stews for ignoring responsibilities.

A Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan reacts to Danni and Diana's comments (Image via X/@/_wwmhd_)

"diana & danni are genuinely the worst stews i've seen. no work ethic, entitled as f**k, disrespectful, & rude. daisy has done nothing to these girls except try to guide them; they simply do not listen to her unless its so they can complain when she's done," a fan wrote.

"aesha was right about danni and diana. they had second and third stew syndrome and thought they could do a better job than daisy. they can’t even wear a uniform better than daisy," another fan commented.

"Seriously. Danni has the WORST attitude. And it eventually infected Diana," a netizen tweeted.

Many Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans disapproved of Diana and Danni's performance on the boat.

"diana and danni are both terrible at their jobs. diana can’t get a a man or an order right to save her life. danni is f**king lazy as f**k. daisy did the best she could with you two imb***les but you are both useless," a user reacted.

"DANNI: it’s just work bitch! exactly bitch! do your job! if you were then daisy wouldn’t have to keep telling you," a person commented.

"Danni, NO ONE wants you to work with Daisy again. Or any other stew on any Below Deck franchise," another fan wrote.

"Sadly in the service industry a lot of these younger people coming in are just like Danni and Diana. They don’t want to work hard, have no respect for the higher ups and call in sick because of anxiety. They’re all s***flakes and entitled. I hate this generation," one user posted.

Another Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan expressed a similar sentiment.

"Pretty sure Danni & Diana need to change professions or leave off they worked this season because ain’t no employer who wants to provide excellent service would EVER consider hiring their lazy a**es," a person reacted.

"Was just such a battle" — Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy reflects on her experience with Danni and Diana

One of the segments of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode saw the charter guest request Daisy to ensure all dietary restrictions were maintained in their meals and that they were informed of what they were eating since they were not during lunch. Daisy recalled Diana serving them lunch and expressed disappointment in her performance.

"Even though I've tried to train her, it's just shocking that Diana is still making really simple mistakes and it's incredibly concerning because with all these dietary restrictions, there really is no room for error," Daisy said.

All throughout the season, Danni and Diana remained unhappy with Daisy's work orders, complaining about not getting time to relax. A similar incident happened in the latest episode when Daisy asked one of the junior stews to serve juice to the guests, interrupting Danni's conversation with Diana about her relationship with Chase.

After Daisy requested either of them to serve the guests, Diana remarked, "It's like, just work, b**ch."

While speaking to the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cameras, Daisy reflected on her relationship with the junior stews, claiming it differed from her experience with her previous stews.

"The whole season for me was just such a battle. I wish my relationship with the girls had been like what I've had with many other stews," Daisy added.

She confessed she had difficulty managing their attitudes and the "toxic environment" they created throughout the season. Daisy claimed it was a "shame" they could not support each other to "grow and evolve."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 can be streamed on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback