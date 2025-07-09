"There are so many layers of mystery" - Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves opens up on what fans can expect from the new season

Big Brother season 27 is set to premiere on CBS on July 10, 2025. The show will return with a fresh group of contestants, each hoping to last longer in the Big Brother house.

Promising unique twists and surprises, season 27 will feature the Hotel Mystère theme and the arrival of a mystery houseguest, adding an extra touch of excitement and suspense.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on July 3, host Julie Chen Moonves opened up about the upcoming season, teasing that there would be "many layers of mystery".

Stating that "things are not what they appear," the host noted that there will be a lot of elements in the new season that the viewers could feel "ordinary" in the moment, but they would play a crucial role as things unfold.

"There are so many layers of mystery, and it's a new level of expect the unexpected, because things are not what they appear. So you're going to see things and you're going to think either nothing of it or think, "Oh, that's ordinary, but it's not." And this will happen all season long, and slowly things will start revealing themselves," she shared.

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves comments on the involvement of the mystery houseguest, secret accomplice, and masked visitor

In her interview, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves teased that there would be a lot of unexpected elements throughout the entirety of the new season, and believes that the contestants would need to be a "detective" to play the game.

When asked how this level of unexpectancy would play into the Hotel Mystère theme of season 27, the host said that it would force the contestants to pay closer attention to details.

Julie noted that in the past seasons, the contestants just used to memorize things and get comfortable in the house. In contrast, this season, the featured things would hold dual meaning and dual purpose in the Big Brother house.

When asked what her favorite aspect of the season 27 house was, the host said that she loved the "bunk beds."

"I'm loving the bunk beds, not only because we haven't had bunk beds since season 1, but because it looks like something like a train — a first class train you would take across Europe in the 1920s throwback. It's like the Orient Express or something that, to me, looks very elegant and a lot of fun," she shared.

Big Brother season 27's premier episode will reportedly introduce a masked visitor, a secret accomplice, and a mystery houseguest.

Talking about the mystery houseguest, Julia said that when she was first told the identity of the person, she was completely shocked as she hadn't expected that person.

Regardless, the host expressed excitement because she felt that getting that person into the Big Brother house would be "epic." Additionally, she noted that this person is "very polarizing" and believes that there could be a strong reaction in both directions.

On the other hand, the secret accomplice would get some responsibilities that could affect the game.

"The accomplice this person's going to have — they're going to have responsibilities, and they may or may not be able to pull it off, and that will affect the game," she said.

The Big Brother host continued:

"And the masked visitor — very disruptive, and on another level that is more far reaching than Ainsley last year. Ainsley could do only so much, but this masked visitor is going to wreak havoc in ways that we've never seen before. And I would say on a deeper level. Much deeper. It's more three dimensional."

Big Brother season 27 will premiere every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday on CBS starting July 10, 2025.

