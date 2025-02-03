"There's no way" — Sister Wives fans react to Kody thinking he could have worked out his relationship with Janelle

Sister Wives returned with a new episode on Sunday, February 2, 2025. It saw Janelle embark on a cross-country trip to North Carolina to start life afresh. While Christine and her husband, David, accompanied Janelle on her journey, her former husband, Kody was unfamiliar with relocation plans. As Kody reflected on their equation, he claimed they "could have worked it out," if both wanted to.

"Janelle was a different story. I always thought I just felt like Janelle and I could have worked it out," he said.

Kody learned about Janelle's move to North Carolina from one of his children, who requested him to forget what he had just heard. Upon hearing that, Kody realized it was never intended for him to know the news about Janelle. While speaking to the cameras, Janelle explained that she did not tell Kody because she was not obligated to.

She stated it was none of Kody's business to know about her whereabouts or activities and added that their lives did not overlap in any way which would compel her to keep him informed. While Janelle focused on designing her future, Kody reminisced about his "karmic connection" with Janelle, claiming they could have mended their relationship.

Sister Wives fans took to X to criticize Kody for thinking he could have resolved his differences with Janelle. While many called him out for assuming they were still connected, others said Janelle was not obligated to maintain any relationship with him.

"Kody. You treated Janelle’s kids like trash. There’s no way she was working anything out with you," a fan wrote.

"Kody is just as delusional as Robyn if he thought Janelle would take him back. Or that Meri would want to ne his friend," another fan commented.

"BUT you didn’t try to work it out w Janelle Kody. You were a total d**kweed," a netizen tweeted.

Many Sister Wives fans criticized Kody for thinking Janelle would want to reconcile or that she was obligated to anything related to him.

"Kody b**ching and moaning about Janelle moving. Dude, she’s your ex wife and all of your children are adults now. There’s no need to tell you she’s moving," a user reacted.

"When Kody says he thought he and Janelle could have worked things out. What he means is he thought he could give her crumbs and she’d keep giving him her money," a person commented.

"Kody must smoking the most potent form of cr*ck to think Janelle is interested in working things out with her. He heard about her new business venture and is seeing $$$$$$," another fan wrote.

"Janelle doesn’t owe you anything Kody," one user posted.

Other Sister Wives fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"All Kody had to do was the bare minimum, and Janelle might have stayed. Be a good dad, build her a house (even a tiny one) I'm glad Janelle got out and is standing on her own two feet. I wish I was as brave as her," a person reacted.

"The Janelle divorce is the one that bothers Kody. Janelle said, "Eh, haven't seen you in months, and that's fine. I'm good." Drives him nuts. I also believe that the kid that told Kody Janelle was moving was one of Robyn's Cr*tchlings," another commented.

"Like the idea of getting a spiritual release" — Sister Wives' Janelle contemplates taking the same road as Meri regarding their marriage to Kody

In one of the segments of the Sister Wives episode, Kody claimed that Janelle and him could have worked out their relationship. While he planned on remaining friends with Meri and wished Christine the best in her marriage to David, he believed he shared a "karmic" connection with his former wife, Janelle.

Meanwhile, Janelle told Christine that she was interested in getting a "spiritual release" from her marriage to Kody like Meri recently did through their family church.

"I know Meri has just recently gotten a release like what we call a release, which is a divorce. And it's made me think, 'Huh, I kind of like the idea of getting a spiritual release'... But I don't even know who to call," Janelle said.

During a Sister Wives confessional, Kody mentioned that he wondered if there was a connection between him and Janelle that they were obligated to. Kody's only remaining wife, Robyn claimed that a wife was spiritually attached to her husband until she became intimate with someone else. Janelle dismissed the belief, saying it was "dogmatic."

Meri shared a similar sentiment, refusing to believe she was still attached to her ex-husband until she had intercourse with someone else.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

