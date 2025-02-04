"They enjoy the attention" — 90 Day: The Last Resort fans react to Josh and Natalie's relationship

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 released episode 10, titled Lasting Effects, on February 3, 2025. The segment showcased Jasmine questioning Natalie and Josh's relationship, wondering if they were serious about their commitment to one another. She claimed Natalie acted "desperate" to be with Josh and accepted his "leftovers." Meanwhile, Natalie explained that their relationship was a "game" to her.

She added that she needed constant drama in her relationship to make her feel alive. However, when asked by her co-stars about her feelings for Josh, she confirmed that she loved him. But when Stacey asked Josh if he loved Natalie, he said he "cared" for her and had been doing so since they started dating.

Jasmine believed Natalie and Josh did not have a serious relationship since they treated it like a game and were not dedicated to addressing and solving their differences. However, the couple begged to differ. Josh asked Natalie to leave with him so their co-stars could peacefully discuss their relationship.

90 Day: The Last Resort fans took to X to react to Natalie and Josh's relationship. Netizens claimed they had no connection, and more so because Josh stated he had done nothing for which he should apologize to Natalie.

"I took Josh and Nutalie stating that love is a game. They are not there for anything else but the $$. That they enjoy the attention and actually don't love one another. They need to go do show of just them making disturbing choices," a fan wrote.

""Josh, do you love Natalie?" " Well, I've been caring for Natalie for a while." LOLOLHEJUSTWANTSTOBEONTHESHOW!" another fan commented.

"Natalie and Josh are NOT a couple. They each have their own agenda for wanting to be on TV," a netizen tweeted.

90 Day: The Last Resort fans claimed Josh's feelings for Natalie were not genuine, criticizing him for saying he had nothing to apologize for.

"Josh: How about discussing how Natalie can’t even come to your home? Apologize about that for starters," a user reacted.

"Josh is really good at avoiding answering questions. He keeps saying he cares for Natalie. I care for all animals. That isnt something to base a relationship onn. Josh knows Natalie is crazy so he uses her to get on TV," a person commented.

"Josh is a classic male manipulator...though his opponent is Natalie who is a classic female manipulator," another fan wrote.

Other 90 Day: The Last Resort fans believed Josh and Natalie's relationship was insincere. Netizens were convinced they had an ulterior motive of being together.

"Natalie is with Josh because she's desperate for a husband and child. Josh is with Natalie because being on this show is good for his brand. He hasn't invited her to his home and they have "been together" for 3 years," one user posted.

"Josh and Natalie, the jig is up on your fake relationship. Run away before your whole storyline is blown up. They're both crazy and weird, and want TLC to foot the bill for their vacay," a person reacted.

"I agree with Natalie. Stop wasting time discussing her “relationship” with Josh. It’s all fake," another netizen commented.

"Love is a game" — 90 Day: The Last Resort star Natalie details her understanding of a relationship

One of the segments of the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode saw the cast members sitting around a firepit and talking. However, things went south sooner than anticipated as Jasmine's questions about Josh and Natalie's relationship irked the pair. Jasmine asked Josh why, out of all of them, he was the only person with nothing to apologize for during the therapy session.

Josh explained that he could not think of a "major issue" that troubled their relationship so much that he needed to take accountability for it. His answer failed to convince Jasmine, who wondered if Josh felt that way because he did not see Natalie as his partner.

Jasmine told Natalie that she acted like a "puppy" around Josh, despite the treatment meted out to her, upsetting Natalie.

"If you think I'm a puppy that's fine. Puppies are nice. I like puppies," Natalie retorted.

When Josh said he "cared for" her, Rob asked Natalie if it was enough for her. The 90 Day: The Last Resort star answered by saying she was the "sadistic" type, who sought drama and pain from a relationship. She added that she could not be a "doll" and needed the tension to feel "alive."

"I mean, it's a game. Love is a game. Who wins it's great," Natalie said.

Sophie and Jasmine disapproved of Natalie's perspective and stated therapy was "serious" for them. While speaking to the 90 Day: The Last Resort cameras, Jasmine expressed concern over Josh and Natalie's relationship, criticizing them for not utilizing the retreat for their benefit. She hoped they left since it was a "waste of time" for them.

One thing led to another and the argument escalated. Josh ultimately grabbed Natalie and left the gathering.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 airs every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

