"They was GAGGED" — The Bachelor fans react to Grant's sister Taylor's cameo in the premiere episode

The Bachelor season 29 premiered on January 27, 2025, showcasing 31-year-old Grant Ellis meeting his 25 potential wives. After failing to spark a connection with Jenn Tran on season 21 of The Bachelorette, Grant returned to the franchise to give love another try. Besides introducing the women, the premiere saw Grant's older sister, Taylor, make an appearance, stunning the female contenders.

Just as the women settled and discussed their first impressions of Grant and each other, a limousine pulled up, out of which a "mystery woman," wearing all black, walked out. Her entry made the cast members anxious as they assumed she was another one of his potential matches. While many wondered if she was an "ex-girlfriend," one claimed she walked "v*gina first" since she was on a "mission."

The ladies were relieved to discover it was none other than Grant's older sister, Taylor. Taylor shared Grant's baby pictures with the cast members and assured them he was in search of his soulmate. Taylor added she was excited to see Grant tie the knot, admitting she got a "good vibe" from the women.

Trending

The Bachelor fans took to X to comment on Taylor's cameo in the episode. While many commented on how nervous the ladies got by her entry, others wondered why a family member was introduced in the first episode and not during hometowns.

"The sister walked in and they was GAGGED , they were so relieved."

Expand Tweet

"OMG his freakin' sister…she walked out there like she was another woman coming to date Grant. SMH," another fan commented.

"They really thought Grant sister was an ex when they literally look a like…" a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Bachelor commented on the cast's remarks about Taylor before she introduced herself.

"Idk im glad they brought out his sister, bc why were yall talking crazy about her- showing yall true colors (like yall was going in already?!!!)," a user reacted.

"All the ladies freaking out and it's GRANT'S SISTER," a viewer commented.

"the girls throwing out insults and judging the mystery girl for it be his sister," another fan wrote.

Other fans of The Bachelor questioned the purpose of Taylor's appearance.

"Seems like a mini audition for Grants sister to be part of bachelor nation some how," one user posted.

"The sister should not be on here till mid-season at least. This feels too soon," a person reacted.

"What was the actual point of having the sister come? So early in the show too? What a waste of time," another netizen commented.

"I understand" — The Bachelor star Grant on the ladies' reaction to Taylor's arrival

Grant's sister, Taylor, is a professional model who has appeared in multiple magazines, including Marie Claire and In Style. Her surprise entry in the premiere episode of The Bachelor sent the women spiraling. While some wondered who the "new b**ch" was, another confessed she could not compare to the "tall, beautiful" woman.

However, their concerns were put to rest when Taylor introduced herself as Grant's older sister. The women vying for Grant's heart then huddled around Taylor, eager to learn more about the man they fancied. Taylor revealed that the Bachelor had a seven-year on-and-off relationship before and completely committed himself to the person he loved.

In an interview with Us Weekly, published on January 27, 2025, Grant shared his opinion of the ladies' reaction to his sister's arrival.

"We definitely can [forgive them]... I understand their reactions [to] somebody new coming into the house, and when they find out it's my sister, everything goes well," he said.

Besides Taylor, Grant also shed light on his relationship with his parents and grandmother. The star confessed he dealt with a lot of issues growing up with a working mother and a father who was now recovering from a 30-year battle with addiction. However, Grant stated that his relationship with his father had improved since.

The Bachelor's premiere episode also saw seven ladies bid farewell to Grant after failing to secure a rose from him. J'Nae, Christina, Neicy, Radhika, Kelsey, Kyleigh, and Savannah's journey on the show ended sooner than expected. Meanwhile, Alexe earned Grant's First Impression Rose.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback