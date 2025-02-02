 “They are lying”—Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans react as Kimmi and Maurice deny that he allegedly cheated on the night of his DUI arrest

Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 7 finally ended with its reunion part 1, episode 29, which was released on February 1, 2025. The episode focused on relationships and feuds between the Scott brothers, Maurice, Marsau, and Martell, and their wives Kimmi, LaTisha, and ex-wife Mel respectively.

Carlos, the host of the reunion, asked questions that were extracted from topics that created the most fan frenzy throughout the season. He brought up Maurice's DUI arrest which was subjected to several discussions and asked Maurice and Kimmi to share the details.

The couple confirmed that on the night of Maurice's DUI arrest, they left their last venue together. The two of them then went to Kimmi's office for something related to work, after which Kimmi went home.

When Carlos questioned where Maurice went while Kimmi headed home, the couple chose not to answer. Carlos also mentioned the alleged lipstick stains on Maurice's collar in his mugshot which implied cheating allegations and asked the couple to comment on it. The two firmly denied any such insinuation, to which fans reacted on X.

"Kimmi & Maurice should’ve rehearsed better to get their lies straight with Carlos’ questions. All this cussing between them lets everyone know they are lying," a fan said.

"Kimmi, Maurice been cheating on you. We all watched at his bachelor party and he was everywhere Martell and Marsau were on the trips," said another.

"TBH Kimmi is probably ok with Maurice cheating cause he wants to have s*x more than she does. Hopefully, he’s smart enough to pay a s*x worker professional instead of being cheap like Martell. Cheap *ss got a side relationship & baby instead. Stupid," commented one.

"Kimmi lets Maurice respectfully cheat! Hell these ladies probably got side n***as too!" another wrote.

Fans of Love & Marriage: Huntsville also pointed out details from the night of Maurice's DUI arrest that didn't add up. Some of them felt that Kimmi was trying to "hide" the alleged cheating incident.

"Ok so this story with Maurice drunk driving thing not adding up??? So he was with Kimmi and never came home and she wasn’t concerned huh?" an X user wrote.

"Kimmi is ten toes down about keeping Maurice’s cheating quiet. It must be the cash (?) cus it ain’t the love," wrote another.

"Kimmi knows Maurice is cheating. She wanted to hide it, but Maurice’s DUI exposed the cover-up," added a third.

"Chile Maurice went to go see another woman and that’s ok. If Kimmi doesn’t mind a cheating a*s man then why should we?" said one.

Maurice and Kimmi answer questions about the night of their DUI arrest on Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 7 episode 29

During the Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion, host Carlos asked Maurice a couple of questions—where he was from 4 am, when he last saw his wife, Kimmi, to the afternoon when he was booked for DUI. Maurice replied that he was "traveling".

When Carlos asked where Maurice specifically went, the Love & Marriage: Huntsville star responded:

"That's part of the story bro, you'll get the rest of this, next year, I'm sure."

Carlos then asked Maurice how he felt about Melody expressing her disappointment in him because she lost a family member to someone who was DUI. Maurice said on the Love & Marriage: Huntsville reunion:

"It was unfortunate to see Melody disparaging my character."

Referring to her, he further added that one found out how a person truly was when they had the opportunity to disparage the other. He further said that he too had plenty of opportunities to assassinate his former sister-in-law's character but he chose not to.

Mel argued that she only expressed her opinions just like Maurice did in the past five years about her previous marriage and the hurdles she faced. Maurice then asked the cast members to "shut the f*ck up" because the case in question was between him and the State of Alabama and they had resources to prove him guilty if he was.

The next episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 7 comes out on Saturday, at 8 pm ET, on OWN.

