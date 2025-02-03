"Uncalled for"- The Real Housewives of Potomac fans react to Karen's argument with Stacey 

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac has finally ended with episode 17, the finale, which was released on February 2. The episode titled All Bark, No Bite highlighted Stacey's charity event, where she had people adopt dogs. It also saw a long pending confrontation between Stacey and Karen.

Friends turning into enemies isn't a new theme for The Real Housewives franchise. The same was the case for Karen and Stacey because, in their recent argument, they called each other witches and shaded each other.

During their sit down, Karen brought up Stacey's friendship with Mia despite knowing how the latter affects Karen. Stacey defended herself maintaining that she always stood up for Karen against Mia and suggested that Karen questioning her bond with Mia was unfair.

Karen also called her out on things she had been allegedly spewing about Karen to the other cast members. Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac came to X to react to this argument.

"Karen Huger is one nasty, decades-long DUI offender. The filth she spewed at Stacey was uncalled for," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@v_verite)

"Karen was on some BS when it came to this random drama with Stacey. So unnecessary," said another.

"Stacey bogus for going around spilling tea cause she mad at Karen, should’ve been said something," added a third.

"Stacey knew this information all season and it's just now coming out? LOL because Karen made you mad? Not the biggest fan of Stacey lol," another wrote.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac took Karen's side while others thought Stacey rightly stood up for herself.

"This is not the Demure Stacey we have seen all season. She is clocking in and standing up for herself against Karen!" an X user wrote.

"Stacey is clocking in as the MVP of this season right now. Her full-court pressure on Karen tonight is pure perfection," another user wrote.

"She…ran a stop sign?!? That's her big transgression?! Karen will NEVER take accountability for what she did," commented one.

"Karen you got caught and that’s exactly what you get!!! Get her Stacey!!!!" another wrote.

The argument between Karen and Stacey on The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 17

Stacey sat down with Karen and addressed the text she sent her the day before informing her that she won't be attending her charity event because she was mad at her.

When Stacey asked for clarification, Karen explained that she didn't have a problem with Stacey getting to know the other cast members because she was a newbie to The Real Housewives of Potomac, but she didn't like her closeness with Mia because she had talked badly about Karen's character.

Stacey stated that Mia called Karen a "drunk" and a "cheater" but Stacey stood up for her because she knew Karen wasn't those things. Karen argued that she had never seen Stacey defending her with her "own eyes" implying that Stacey was lying about defending her. Stacey said in a confessional:

"I owe no allegiance to Karen Huger. Karen went from being my fairy godmother to the wicked witch in record time."

On the other hand, taking a dig at Stacey's dressing sense, Karen called her "raggedy" and said she looked "horrible" in most things she wore. The scene was cut to production asking Karen what she had heard about Stacey's charges, in a confessional. Karen said:

"Driving through the same stop sign three times. Same stop sign, three different occasions. By cops, that went to court. But you gotta talk about me? I don't think so."

Karen then announced that she hadn't given up on their relationship yet but she was "demoted" from a friend to an "associate". Meanwhile, Gizelle walked in as they were talking and cut to The Real Housewives of Potomac confessional where she stated that she bought the dress Stacey refused Wendy to buy alledging that only she could look good at her charity event.

When she walked in, Stacey complimented her look but later called her a "bird" in a confessional.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 come out on Sundays, at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

