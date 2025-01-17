"Unkind"— The Traitors US fans criticize Bob for insulting Zac Efron while arguing with Dylan and Rob

The Traitors US season 3 aired episode 4 this week on Thursday at 9 pm ET on Peacock. The segment saw the cast members further compete in missions to earn money and shields. After Jeremy Collins was murdered by the chosen traitors, Bob the Drag Queen faced the heat once again at the Round Table, as Dylan Efron and Boston Rob accused him of being a traitor.

During the argument, the RuPaul's Drag Race alum insulted Dylan's brother, Zac, a popular actor, by saying he wasn't good at what he did. Fans of the Peacock reality show commented on Bob's statements and criticized him for the same.

"That was so unkind from BTDQ. I know he was feeling emotional but definitely unnecessary," one person wrote on X.

"How is Milk Dud gonna try and shade someone WAY more famous and successful than him?!" a fan commented.

"Bob’s counting the loose coins at the bottom of his dusty as AF drag kit. Tired, messy, old queen. He’s been trying to slide into the Efron brothers’ DMs, hoping they’ll hit it and quit it. Pack it up, grandma," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US praised Zac Efron:

"Zac Efron went from portraying a teenage sports star in a Disney channel musical to portraying one of the most notorious serial killers in the history of our county. If that’s not range as an actor I don’t know what is," a person wrote.

"Did Bob The Drag Queen just say Zac Efron is NOT a good actor?!" a fan commented.

"i’m glad bob is gone. he set himself up and i’m rooting for my king dylan to win. also bob don’t you ever disrespect zac efron again," a tweet read.

Fans of The Traitors US season 3 further said:

"Dylan: "I grew up with an actor" Bob the Drag Queen: "Not a good one" THE WAY I AUDIBLY GASPED!!! DO NOT COME FOR ZACHARY EFRON LIKE THAT!!!" a person wrote.

"The reunion is going to be LIT! I laughed at Bob shading Dylan’s brother Zac to his face," a fan commented.

"Not a good one"— Bob the Drag Queen insults Zac Efron's acting on The Traitors US season 3 episode 4

In The Traitors US season 3 episode 4, as Boston Rob from Survivor and Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul's Drag Race argued over who the traitor was, Dylan Efron chimed in and further accused the latter.

He called Rob "one of the legends" of the game, and said Bob "threw it back at him so hard." The Drag Race star asked if he believed Rob could be a traitor. Dylan said no, and added that he "genuinely" thought it was Bob the Drag Queen. He asked what the easier game for a traitor to play would be, and said he would have played a "very quiet one since he couldn't be "boisterous."

He further called The Traitors US season 3 star an "amazing actor" and said he knew that since he grew up with an actor.

"Not a good one," Bob the Drag Queen said.

Dolores Catania from RHONJ stopped the cast member and said it wasn't "nice." Bob continued defending himself, while Boston Rob said Bob was "threatened" and "scared" and tried to flip the narrative.

Fans of the Peacock show commented on Bob the Drag Queen and Dylan's argument online and criticized the Drag Race star for insulting Zac Efron in the process.

Tune in every Thursday at 9 pm ET to watch new episodes of The Traitors US season 3.

