“Utter madness”- The Apprentice fans react to Mia’s shocking elimination

Episode 10 of The Apprentice was released on April 3. The episode documented the contestants entering week 10 of the show, which made the challenges even tougher. The show's panelist, Lord Alan Sugar, challenged the contestants to create a fashion brand this time. His conditions were that the brand should be sustainable and environment-friendly.

For this task, the two teams had to set up a range and then work to execute a fashion show at the end, with the motive of attracting potential purchasers. Team one consisted of Mia, Jordan, Liam, and Anisa, while team two included Chisola, Dean, and Karen. Both the teams were taken to The London College of Fashion for their next step.

Team two won based on their presentation and the number of buyers they were able to attract. So one person from team one would ideally be up for elimination, which was Liam. But Lord Alan Sugar decided to do a double elimination, and Mia was taken out, too. Fans of The Apprentice came to X to react to Mia's departure in the name of double elimination.

"Mia was by far the best candidate on #theapprentice. Utter madness that she isn't in the final five," a fan said.

"S**t that was a shocker. Mia thought she was going to win the show," said another.

"NO! I had Mia down as winner! WHAT IS GOING ON!!!!!" added a third.

"Okay Anisa had 1 big mistake and was allowed through but Mia had 1 and she's gone?" commented one.

Fans of The Apprentice criticized Mia's elimination because they believed she was a better contender than the people who got to continue in the competition.

"Mia getting fired for her first mistake despite being the strongest candidate throughout the entire process...meanwhile Anisa got let off when she messed up?" an X user wrote.

"Mia getting fired after her first mistake in 10 weeks," another user wrote.

"Wow I never thought it would be Mia. I thought she would win it. That sigh at the end sounded like Mia didn't think she would be going either," commented one.

"Jordan through to the final five instead of Mia after being disruptive all season and an awful project manager..," wrote one.

What else happened in The Apprentice episode 10?

The first team's project manager on The Apprentice was Jordan, because of his experience in the fashion business. The second team had Chisola as the project manager. The second team won because they impressed the purchasers, and all three of the participants smoothly transited to the final five. Following their win, they celebrated on a cruise that set sail on the River Thames.

After the second team's celebration, Lord announced that he was going to eliminate two contestants. He then took Liam's name and stated:

"Liam, I can't really forgive anybody for not giving their all. So, it is with regret that you're fired."

After taking out Liam, he called Mia's names and said that she was responsible for the "disaster" of the designs she presented. He added that he was "regretful," but Mia was fired.

New episodes of The Apprentice come out on Thursdays, on BBC One, at 9 pm BST.

