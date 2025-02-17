“Valid concerns”— 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Stevi telling her dad about Mahdi being from Iran

The much-awaited season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé premiered on February 16 with episode 1. The episode was titled I Love You...And You, and gave backgrounds on the new couples of the series. It also saw Shekinah and Sarper from the last Before the 90 Days, returning to tell their story.

Ad

A new couple, Stevi and Mahdi were also introduced, as Stevi was seen telling her American dad about the new love of her life. She was divorced once before Mahdi, so her dad was intrigued to know more about this man she fell in love with overseas.

When she disclosed his origin country to be Iran, her dad grew concerned. He asked her if he was conservative because he thought people in his country kept their women "oppressed." Stevie also disclosed that he was coming to the US the next day on a K-1 Visa and they would have three months to get married.

Ad

Trending

Stevie's dad said he hadn't yet decided if he would walk her down the aisle but would do so after meeting Mahdi and spending time with him. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé took to X to react to his reveal.

"Stevi's dad has valid concerns. He's definitely a #90DayFiance fan," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"OK. I’m from Mississippi. I think Stevi’s dad took that better than I expected," said another.

"As a historian, I'd love to spend a few hours detailing Operation Ajax and the Iranian Revolution to Stevi's dad," added a third.

"Stevi found her a Persian dude. This is going to be interesting," another wrote.

Ad

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé thought Stevie was putting her dad through a lot by wanting to marry Mahdi.

"Stevi’s dad already has one foot in the grave, this may push him over the edge," an X user wrote.

"Poor Stevie's dad. she is putting him THROUGH it for this conversation!" wrote another.

"Stevi you’re breaking your father’s heart! Just look at his face!! You’re dropping you met a man from across the world, he’s showing up tomorrow, you’re engaged, and have to be married in 90 days. Girl, what?" commented one.

Ad

"Stevi's dad: "They hate Americans." Uh, dude. Countries are full of a variety of people with different opinions. Lots of Iranians love America," another wrote.

The conversation between Stevi and her dad on the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 11

Stevi revealed that when she went to Turkey as an English tutor, she started seeing one of her students, and developed feelings for him. Her dad asked what his name was, and she said it was "Mahdi." Her father thought it was a girl's name, to which, Stevie said hers sounds like a guy's name.

Ad

"The country he's from...the government is not good, the people are good. He's from Iran," she further said.

Ad

Her father stated, "they hate Americans," which she refused, saying he didn't hate her. He then asked if he spoke English, and she replied that he spoke good English. He then came to a 90 Day Fiancé season 11 confessional, to say that it was going to be a shock because there were a lot of differences between the two countries.

Stevie further revealed that he told her he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. She added that she loved him and cared for him, and she waited till the last minute to reveal that he was arriving tomorrow.

Ad

She said he was coming on a K-1 visa for three months so they had that much time to get married. Her father came to a 90 Day Fiancé confessional and said that if he encountered problems with their relationship, they were going to have to rethink the whole situation.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 11 come out on Sundays, at 8 pm ET, on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback