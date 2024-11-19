“Very enjoyable”— The Voice fans praise Danny Joseph during Knockout battle with Lauren-Michael and Tate Renner

The Voice season 26 aired episode 15, Knockouts Part 3, this week on Monday, November 18, 2024. The segment saw Lauren-Michael Seller, Danny Joseph, and Tate Renner go head-to-head from Reba McEntire's team during the latest round.

Danny sang It Hurt So Bad, Lauren-Michael sang Hold On To Me, and Tate Renner sang In Color. The judges and fans online praised the three offline and online. Chiming in on Danny's performance, one person wrote on X:

"Danny Joseph softening up his growl just a bit in the opening, dueting with his guitar, blues man supreme. He has the moves, stage presence and rough in-your-face vocals. Very enjoyable"

"Danny Joseph has the vibe of Elvis, as @SnoopDogg pointed out the southern influence like Elvis," a fan commented.

"I wanna say i have lauren Michael in my top 8 voice app team and danny and this is lauren best performance of the voice show this season," a tweet read.

Fans of The Voice season 26 commented on the three-way battle between Danny, Laurel-Michael, and Tate.

after the DLT 3-way knockout (danny, lauren-michael and tate), i feel like i'm leaning towards danny or lauren-michael... i feel like danny might win, but i'm hoping lauren-michael makes it through and that tate gets either stolen or saved," a person wrote.

"Tate Renner telling the story, good bottom to his vocal and that light rasp and twang. He caressed those notes so gently in the verse and poured on the rasp in the chorus. Nice color changes. Sweet ending," a fan commented.

"Lauren-Michael Sellers tapped into some serious emotion, reminding me of Celine in places. Her voice so rounded, grounded, resonant throughout her range. She had folks crying up there. Well done!" a tweet read.

Fans of The Voice season 26 further said:

"Good choice Reba! Lauren and Danny!" a person wrote.

"Lauren, if you think Danny sounds like Robert Plant, you haven't listened to Robert Plant," a fan commented.

"I love the growl"— Snoop Dogg praises Danny Joseph in The Voice season 26 episode 14

In The Voice season 26 episode 14, titled, The Knockouts Part 3, Sting and Jennifer continued to serve as Mega Mentors for the remaining contestants as the coaches paired three more singers from their teams each to go head-to-head.

From Team Reba, Danny, Lauren-Michael, and Tate competed against each other and earned praise from the coaches. Commenting on Danny's performance, Snoop Dogg said:

"I love that growl, I love that blues."

The Voice season 26 coach added that his people were from "down South" and they loved "all that." He added that he didn't normally hear "that on" the NBC show and appreciated Danny "pulling out" that style of music.

Reba McEntire also praised the contestant and his use of a guitar. She said that she would never forget him asking her whether he should lose the instrument. She added that the guitar was a part of who Danny was.

Reba McEntire picked Lauren-Michael Seller as the winner. However, when Carson Daly announced that the coaches could "Save or Steal" Danny, Reba pressed her buzzer to keep the singer on her team.

Snoop Dogg was confused by Reba's quickness because he thought he had pressed his button. The Voice season 26 coach challenged him and said that he still had time. She said that although she believed he didn't have a chance.

"Hey, that was gangsta. You shut me down with that one. I been shut down," he said.

Fans praised Danny's performance online along with the other two contestants.

The Voice seaon 26 will air part 1 of the Playoffs on November 19, 2024, on NBC.

