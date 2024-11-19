"Very nice" — The Voice fans react to Sydney Sterlace v. Jan Dan's Knockouts performance from Team Gwen

The Voice aired a new episode on Monday, November 18, 2024, featuring another fierce Knockouts round. Contestants, put in teams of three, competed against one another for a spot in the Playoffs. In the latest episode, coach Gwen Stefani pitted Sydney Sterlace against Jan Dan, while Mor Ilderton exited the show for unknown reasons.

Each coach could advance one singer from the matchup to the next stage of the show. Meanwhile, the respective mentors could save the remaining artists or another coach's team could save them. If not stolen or saved, they would be eliminated from the show.

In episode 14, Gwen was left with Sydney and Jan for the Knockouts after Mor left the competition before the mentor session. Jan decided to sing a rendition of Angels Like You by Miley Cyrus, whereas Sydney sang a cover of Bruises by Lewis Capaldi.

Ultimately, Gwen declared Sydney the winner of the Knockouts and also saved Jan. The Voice fans took to X to comment on their performance. While some praised Sydney's vocals, others complimented Jan.

"Sydney Sterlace changed the energy in the room, pure focus, gorgeous tone. She was telling this story, so honest, believable. Some very sweet moments. Her voice really has such a piercing quality. Very nice," a fan wrote.

"Jan Dan. Not bad. I'd give him a 7/10," another fan commented.

"Sydney won that..." a netizen tweeted.

Satisfied with the outcome, many fans of The Voice claimed Sydney Sterlace deserved to advance in the competition.

"Wow, what an incredible performance of “bruises”. That song was such a great choice that really showed off her vocals! Can’t believe she is only 15 years old," a user reacted.

"Sydney was the correct choice," a person commented.

"Sydney won that hands down," another fan wrote.

"I wanna say this sydney performance is good and sydney has the potential to win this show and I'm am going with the contestants on my voice app team that I feel can win this competition," one user posted.

At the same time, other fans of The Voice commented on Jan Dan's performance.

"I saw that coming, Jan Dan got that potential and Sydney is already there," a person reacted.

"Dan Jan, This started a little strange, clunky, like he was trying to catch the tempo, but he laid into that chorus, good tone, comfortable swells, and nailed the big notes into the ending. Pretty good," another netizen commented.

The Voice Season 26: Sydney uses her Broadway lessons to channel the feelings of heartbreak in her song

After Mor left the show for unspecified reasons, 15-year-old Sydney Sterlace faced Jan Dan for her Knockouts performance. She picked Bruises by Lewis Capaldi, determined to convince the coaches of her versatility.

The Voice contestant grew up studying acting with Broadway actors. As a result, she incorporated those lessons into her performance to express the feelings of heartbreak, even though she had never experienced it herself.

Sydney's rehearsal moved coach Gwen as she left her seat to hug the artist. However, she advised Sydney to make the song her own instead of following the original version's ethos. On the other hand, Sting guided Sydney on how to hold the microphone.

Meanwhile, Jan Dan chose Angels Like You by Miley Cyrus as his Knockouts song. He mentioned that he selected a song from the pop genre because he preferred traversing genres. After his rehearsals, Gwen urged him to be more dynamic with his vocals, whereas Sting advised him to make the song more personal.

The Voice coaches were mesmerized by their Knockouts performance. While Michael Buble claimed both the singers were "stellar" in their own ways, Snoop Dogg felt Sydney outperformed Jan and was capable of winning the show.

After reviewing the comments of the other mentors, Gwen announced Sydney as the winner. However, she also saved Jan, stating that she wanted to explore more of his potential.

The Voice will air another episode on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

