"Wanted not to be poor" - Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec shares how he broke out of poverty

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec and his family faced many challenges after immigrating to Canada. His parents worked tirelessly at odd jobs to create better opportunities for his future.

In an interview with Lewis Howes on The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes podcast, published on February 5, Robert reflected on his childhood, dealing with poverty. He revealed that seeing his family's conditions he just wanted to get out of poverty and get rich.

Robert noted that his shift in energy to work hard and his understanding of the disciplined mindset helped him to learn new things, specifically sales, and it eventually placed him on the path to success.

"I just wanted not to be poor, but I didn't know how to be rich. And I understand that mindset. And as corny as it sounds, it always starts with you. It always starts with discipline, it starts with habit, it starts with learning," he said.

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec reflects on early career days and how he became successful

When Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec appeared on The School of Greatness podcast, host Lewis Howes, after hearing his immigration story and struggling childhood, asked him what made the switch for him that he decided to change his situation.

Robert responded that his shift in mindset made all the difference. He shared that when he was at the age of 12 he had a pretty high-energy mindset and always wanted to work.

However, he noted that, at the time, he didn't realize that he was looking for external things to make him feel better. It took him a long time to realize that he couldn't take external things to make himself feel better until he became better.

"That was me at 12. I was just pure energy bouncing off the walls. You know, I wanted to be a detective, I wanted to join the FBI, I wanted to be an actor. Because immigrants think if you're on TV, you're rich," he added.

He later understood the importance of a disciplined mindset and started learning which helped him pave his way to success.

The Shark Tank investor started learning about sales and it supported him in an abundance mindset.

"People always think I'm wealthy because I'm really good at computers. And I am. I'm probably one of the handful of the top cyber people in the world. But I'm not wealthy because of my knowledge of the task, I'm wealthy because of my knowledge of sales and how to sell what I'm doing to other people," he added.

Building on this, podcast host Lewis asked Robert to share the first lesson he learned while working in sales. Robert explained that he quickly realized that consumers cannot be forced into buying something they "fundamentally don’t need."

The Shark Tank star added that, during his early days in sales he was "hungry for knowledge" and would have gone in the way he was thought. Luckily, he noted that he had a better mentor around him that showed him the way.

"I always think if somebody would have taken me under their wing and they were like a con man, I would have been a con man. I was just very lucky, I got to learn from a guy named Harry Rosen, who was a legend in Canada and he was just a nice human being," he said.

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

