"What a change up!" — The Real Housewives of Orange County fans react to Emily criticizing Jenn for being friends with Alexis

The third and final part of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion aired on Thursday, November 21, 2024. One of the episode segments showcased a heated confrontation between Emily and Jenn. Emily called Jenn out for being friends with Alexis, despite the mistreatment meted out to Shannon.

She suggested Jenn should have cut ties with Alexis after uncovering the drama involving Shannon and John Janssen. The Real Housewives of Orange County star claimed she would never befriend Alexis, John's partner, who targeted Shannon and demeaned her throughout the season for her past with John.

Jenn defended herself, stating that although she recently met Alexis, she did not hesitate to call her out when she made mistakes. However, Emily remained unconvinced.

Trending

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans took to X to criticize Emily for questioning Jenn instead of her own friends, Tamra and Heather, who were also good friends with Alexis. At the same time, some fans called Jenn out for befriending the cast member.

Expand Tweet

"Am I hallucinating or wasn’t Emily good friends with Alexis in one of the earliest scenes of this season? What a change up!" a fan wrote.

"Soooooo Emily’s not gonna push how Tamra and Heather are friends with Alexis? Shocker!" another fan commented.

"Emily have you checked all this with Judge Wopner?" a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County were critical of Emily for coming at Jenn while ignoring Tamra and Heather's friendship with Alexis.

"Emily:‘Alexis is the ultimate mean girl. How can Jenn be that way?’ She’s kidding, right? Heather is being friends with Alexis and she’s not calling her out for it? Tamra is being super besties with Alexis! WHAT THE ACTUAL F?!" a user reacted.

"Emily, do you realize where you’re sitting? Who’s side you’re taking? Tamra and Heather’s, who are being friends with Alexis! And you’re calling Jenn out?!" a person commented.

"so why isn’t emily saying this to heather too? heather is still friends with alexis. emily just has a hard-on for jen. girl shut the f**k up," another fan wrote.

"Emily wants to talk about Jenn being “complicit” but wasn’t Emily the one coaching Alexis on the “there’s the door Shannon Beador”? Sounds like Emily is pretty complicit herself," one user posted.

In contrast, some fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County criticized Jenn for staying on good terms with Alexis despite the drama involving Shannon.

"i’m with emily on that because i’ve side eyed everyone’s friendship with alexis all season," a person reacted.

"Ok I’m REALLY disappointed in Jenn and Katie for hanging out with Alexis and John," another netizen commented.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily believes Jenn subscribes to "mean girl behavior"

During one of the reunion segments, Emily questioned Jenn for remaining friends with Alexis. She criticized Jenn's choices, stating she would never maintain a healthy relationship with someone who mistreated her friends, referencing the drama involving Alexis, Shannon, and John Janssen.

As a result, The Real Housewives of Orange County star believed Jenn resorted to "mean girl behavior."

"When you're referring to Tamra, you will put things like 'I don't subscribe to mean girl behavior.' Yeah, you do, 'cause you're friends with this [Alexis]" Emily said.

Emily claimed Jenn's friendship with Alexis was the "ultimate mean girl" behavior. She confessed she would rather stay close to Tamra, Shannon's former best friend, than Alexis.

At that point, host Andy Cohen asked Emily why she was not directing her criticism to Tamra and Heather, who were also Alexis' friends. The Real Housewives of Orange County star protested saying she had already confronted them about the same.

Jenn defended herself, mentioning that she had recently met Alexis. Although she loved Shannon and disliked what was happening to her, she felt uncomfortable shutting Alexis out of her life because she had just met her. Emily dismissed her explanation and suggested she should have immediately cut all ties with her.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star criticized Jenn for only correcting Tamra's mistakes while giving a free pass to Alexis. However, Jenn refused to accept the accusation. She revealed she had asked Alexis to "bow out" of her dispute with Shannon.

Meanwhile, Katie chimed in on the conversation and confessed she urged Alexis to drop the lawsuit against Shannon. Despite that, Emily remained unconvinced and disapproved of their "complicit" behavior.

She acknowledged that everyone had conflicts during the season, but they eventually backed down and apologized. However, Alexis did not, which concerned Emily.

Stream all episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback