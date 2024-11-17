What happened to The Voice winner Jason Sundance after he accidentally shot himself? Details explored

The winner of season 11 of The Voice, Jason Sundance, is in "good spirits" after accidentally shooting himself, according to his wife. The 46-year-old shot himself in the stomach on November 15 when he went to hunt in the woods, according to what his agent told People.

After getting injured, Jason was airlifted to a nearby hospital by a helicopter. The famed singer's wife, Misty, shared updates on his well-being on Facebook and detailed how the incident went down.

She said that according to the doctor, Jason had nothing to worry about as the bullet, which was accidentally shot into his stomach, didn't do any internal damage.

She also shared that their children were with him at the moment and that he was resting as he was heavily medicated.

What is the update on The Voice winner, Jason Sundance's health?

In the Facebook post, the star's wife, Misty, thanked people for their prayers because she believed they saved him.

She said that the bullet did no internal damage as it went above his navel and sat into his abdominal wall, missing all his organs. Sharing further, she said:

"He will not require surgery as they are not removing the bullet. I’m sure [his doctor] said why but my head is in a fog right now. Him being on the bigger side was a good thing. Bullet is in his fatty tissue".

When People reached out to her for more updates, she said she would give more updates when they had more information on his health. She again added that they appreciated all the prayers.

What did The Voice winner Jason Sundance's wife detail about the incident?

Jason Sundance was on his ranch in Texas when he accidentally shot himself at around 4-4:30 pm on Friday, November 15, when he went out hunting.

Detailing the incident, Misty clarified that he wasn't shot with his hunting rifle, but with a 22. She said:

"He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off. Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging".

Explaining the events right after he shot himself, Misty said that he didn't call 911 because he had forgotten his phone. Instead, he drove down the driveway to the main road to hail a car and asked them for help. According to what he told her, someone stopped to help him.

The said person turned around and called 911 for him. She also said that Jason gave her the details while he was still heavily medicated and added that he was "lucky" and "grateful" he survived the life-threatening incident.

Jason Sundance was under The Voice ex-mentor, Blake Shelton's wings when he was on the 11th season of the show in 2016. His victory went down in history for the coach as well because he was the fifth consecutive winner of the coach.

When Jason won The Voice season 11, he yelled, "Misty Head she’s the true champion!" as an ode to his wife.

New episodes of the current season 26 of The Voice come out on Mondays and Tuesdays, at 8 pm ET, on NBC.

