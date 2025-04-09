What did Mickey Rourke say about JoJo Siwa? Celebrity Big Brother UK issues formal warning after remarks about singer's sexuality

Mickey Rourke got reprimanded for making homophobic comments toward fellow Celebrity Big Brother UK housemate Jojo Siwa. The two are currently starring in season 24 of the reality TV show, and during its April 3 episode, Rourke and Siwa's conversation about the latter's s*xuality ended in a series of controversial and homophobic comments from Rourke.
The Wrestler actor asked Siwa whether she liked "girls or boys," to which the 21-year-old answered that she is attracted to women. Jojo Siwa also mentioned that she was a non-binary partner, Kath Ebbs, which then prompted Mickey Rourke's suggestive comment about her s*xuality. He said:
"If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore."
The Karma singer, however, didn't agree and "guaranteed" to the 72-year-old housemate that she would still be gay and would "still be in a very happy relationship." However, that wasn't the end of Rourke's comments where Siwa's s*xuality is concerned. In a scene in the show where the actor was talking to fellow housemate Chris Hughes, he shared what he was thinking about the nomination:
"I'm going to vote the lesbian out real quick."
Jojo Siwa overheard his comment and took offense, saying that his reasoning was "homophobic." Following the tense exchange, Mickey Rourke then later used a homophobic slur, saying, "I need a f*g." While he was referring to a cigarette, as the slur is often used as slang for a cigarette in the UK, it was enough for Rourke to be brought into the hot seat with the reality show's Big Brother.
He was called into the confessional room, where the show's rep told him that Big Brother was giving him a formal warning because of his "offensive and unacceptable" language.
Mickey Rourke was "just talking smack" about his controversial remarks on Jojo Siwa's s*xuality
After being called and reprimanded for his language in the April 3 episode of Celebrity Big Brother UK season 24 when talking about Jojo Siwa's s*xuality, Mickey Rourke apologized. The Iron Man 2 star acknowledged his bad behavior and said to the camera:
"I apologize. I don't have dishonorable intentions—I'm just talking smack, you know. I wasn't taking it all so serious. I didn't mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry."
Besides the reprimand from the reality TV show's rep, Mickey Rourke's apology came after he was given the warning of a possible forced eviction from the Big Brother house if he continued to use "language or behavior of this nature." That said, after he apologized in the confessional room, the actor also apologized and made amends to Jojo Siwa, whom he offended. He told the singer:
"I want to apologize. I've got a habit of having a short fuse. And I don't mean nothing by it. I do mean it [sorry]. If I didn't, I wouldn't say it to you."
As for Siwa, she accepted her fellow housemate's apology and said that she "appreciated" the actor for saying sorry.
An ITV spokesperson said, per Variety, that all Celebrity Big Brother housemates "receive respect and inclusion training" as well as "extensive briefing" for "appropriate behavior and language."
Celebrity Big Brother UK airs on ITV in the UK, with new episodes every Wednesday.