Teen Mom alum Amber Portwood's missing fiancé, Gary Wayt, was captured on video surveillance footage on Wednesday (June 12, 2024). Days after his mysterious disappearance, Gary Wayt appears to be in Oklahoma, which is over a 16-hour drive away from North Carolina, where he resides with Portwood.

North Carolina police confirmed his whereabouts to Page Six and The US Sun and were quoted saying:

"We know he [Gary Wayt] is not in this area. We know he is driving his vehicle. We have confirmed that he is in a different state."

Authorities added that they received a notification on his license plate on the highway in Oklahoma, along with a video of him driving his car in the area. Moreover, a Verizon store in the Sooner State had told the police that he also went there, further confirming his current whereabouts.

The recent update comes three days after Gary Wayt was reported as a missing person on the Bryson City Police Department's Facebook page. Authorities mentioned that he was driving a 2009 grey SUV Nissan Rogue, with an Indiana state registration plate.

Amber Portwood is "very worried" after her fiancé Gary Wayt goes missing

Ahead of the latest update on Gary Wayt's location, Amber Portwood had taken to social media to talk about her fiancé's sudden disappearance. On Tuesday, June 11, the Teen Mom star tearfully pleaded via Elle Bee's YouTube Channel for information about her fiancé, saying:

"My fiancé is missing right now, and we don't know where he is. He is missing. This is a huge deal. His parents, everybody is very worried. I'm worried."

The 34-year-old added that Wayt left their residence in North Carolina with his car keys and wallet but said that he left his phone in their home. He was later spotted on Sunday at a Walgreens near where they were staying.

Expressing her panic over her missing fiancé, Amber Portwood mentioned:

"We are in the mountains. He has never driven in the mountains. We are very scared right now."

Portwood slammed claims that they had an "explosive argument" that caused Wayt to storm off their residence and leave without a goodbye. The Teen Mom alum admitted that they had an "emotional" conversation before the incident. She said that their discussion was about who she is as a person and Wayt's parents being "Vietnamese."

The reality TV star further noted:

"We are very in love. This man asked me to be with him. This man then asked me to marry him. I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way."

Amber Portwood later added that they have a "wonderful relationship," saying that she has changed. She seemingly referred to the time when she was charged with three felonies after attacking an ex with a machete in 2019.

Wayt's disappearance came several weeks after US Weekly revealed in June that he and Amber Portwood were getting ready to tie the knot.

