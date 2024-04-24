Jeremy Kyle, the renowned TV broadcaster, has remained relatively out of the public eye since the cancellation of his top-rated ITV show, The Jeremy Kyle Show, post-Steve Dymond's death. However, recent updates shed light on the broadcaster's current venture and personal journey following the tragic event that led to the show's cancellation.

In May 2019, ITV announced the permanent cancellation of the show following the death of guest Steve Dymond, who allegedly died by suicide shortly after appearing on the program, as per Metro News. Three years later, Kyle announced the launch of his self-named show on TalkTV with columnist Nicola Thorp.

The TV host, 58, married Vicky Burton, 39, in 2022 and welcomed his sixth child earlier this year. However, amid all updates, a pre-inquest on Dymond's death was heard yesterday, April 22, 2024, and Kyle is expected to give evidence, as Metro News reported.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was a popular reality TV show that catered to family and relationship issues.

Updates on broadcaster Jeremy Kyle's life post-show cancellation

Jeremy Kyle is an English broadcaster and writer and is famous for hosting the tabloid talk show The Jeremy Kyle Show from 2005 to 2019. In an unfortunate incident, the show was permanently canceled after 14 years, as per Express News.

However, Kyle's life experienced substantial changes post-cancellation, including personal areas. He went off the TV screens and returned in 2023 with his TV show on TalkTV, Talk Today. Speaking about his show to Press Gazette, Kyle said:

"I think that Talk [TV] is, in essence, a really, really good product. I've always believed that ultimately people will watch, people will listen, if they have something to listen and watch. And that doesn't happen overnight."

Jeremy Kyle added that he and the team hope to create a vibe—a show that everyone would want to watch.

On January 26, 2024, he welcomed his second born with Vicky, named Iris. Sharing the news of his sixth child, Kyle said he has plans to work till 80. As per Metro News, in a candid revelation, Kyle humorously said he has "another wedding to pay for."

"Honestly, though, we're so lucky. Think about those people who spend their lives not being able to have kids. We're very blessed. You know what they say: When you've had one, the second one is always easier, so the sixth one will be a piece of cake. And it's another girl—another wedding to pay for. I'll be working until I'm 80!," he said.

Kyle has two daughters, Alice and Ava, and a son, Henry, with Carla Germaine. Moreover, he has a daughter, Harriet, from his first marriage with Kirsty Rowley.

Kyle's show was axed following Dymond's death

In a candid revelation in 2021 with Express News, Kyle said he dealt with depression and anxiety and also faced personal challenges post-cancellation of his show. He suggested that he could not leave his house.

The 14-year long-running show, The Jeremy Kyle Show, was reportedly axed in May 2019 following the death of Steve Dymond from Portsmouth. Dymond appeared on the show as a guest and was on the lie detector test to prove his fidelity to his partner.

After failing the test, he was reportedly distraught. A week later, he was found dead in his rented apartment in Portsmouth due to an overdose of morphine, as per Express News. The permanent cancellation came amid widespread criticism of the show's handling of vulnerable individuals and its approach to reality television ethics.

"Myself and the production team I have worked with for the last 14 years are all utterly devastated by the recent events. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Steve's family and friends at this incredibly sad time," said Kyle at the time to Express News.

However, the recent inquest on Monday, April 22, 2024, suggested that Kyle and two cameramen followed Dymond off the stage, and the lie detector results were pushed right in front of his face, as Metro News. The specific episode was never aired.

When Kyle announced his show in October 2023, he was asked about Dymond, and he reportedly declined to comment further, stating that it was "a legal ongoing situation," as Press Gazette reported.

As per Metro News, Jeremy Kyle will give evidence at the full inquest, which is expected between September 3 and September 9 this year.

Jeremy Kyle is engaged in a new television project and building a personal life. However, he is also facing an ongoing legal inquiry alongside these developments.