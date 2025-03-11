Why was DeAnna Pappas arrested? Bachelorette alum accused of domestic violence by ex husband Stephen Stagliano

Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas was arrested on a misdemeanor charge on February 27, 2025, after an altercation with her ex-husband Stephen Stagliano. While she was released on a $20,000 bail on the same day, she denied accusations of drinking and domestic violence and now wants a restraining order against him. Pappas and Stagliano settled their divorce in June last year.

Ad

US Weekly cited court documents in an article on March 10, 2025, saying that Stagliano's mother, Lynn, filed a declaration in the couple's divorce on March 7. She claimed that she went to Pappas' house on February 26 to bring one of the ex-couple's kids, their youngest, Austin, to school.

She further wrote in the declaration that she "very clearly smelled alcohol" on the former Bachelorette star's breath.

It was implied that she mentioned the observation to her son, who went to his ex's house later that night to pick up their oldest, their daughter Addison."

Ad

Trending

But, according to Pappas in the documents obtained, Stagliano wanted to smell her breath to make sure she wasn't drunk, but she claimed that she had not consumed any alcohol at the time.

Ad

It reportedly turned into a physical altercation, with Stagliano allegedly stealing items from Pappas', garage and grabbing her with his hand, and "forcefully" shoving her.

However, when the police came, they told her that her ex had accused her of being drunk and was reporting her for domestic violence. She said in the documents:

"Stephen had told the Sheriff that I was the aggressor who assaulted him, which was false."

Ad

The former Bachelorette star also denied being drunk, saying that there wasn't any request for her to do a test for alcohol despite her ex's allegations.

DeAnna Pappas alleges her ex, Stephen Stagliano, of lying and fabricating stories

In the documents, cited by US Weekly and In Touch, DeAnna Pappas stated her version of events during the night of February 26, 2025, that led to her arrest, denying accusations of domestic violence.

Ad

She alleged that her ex followed her to her garage and wouldn't leave her alone while their daughter was left inside his car with the engine running.

Ad

He reportedly stopped her from closing the garage door, but she went inside and locked the door. Deanna Pappas further claimed that she was forced to go outside shortly after seeing her ex stealing items from her garage.

She also alleged that their daughter recorded the incident using her phone. It was implied that she reprimanded Stagliano after seeing him steal things, but he allegedly became physical. She said:

"Stephen took his hands, grabbing me, and then forcefully shoved me. He pushed my back again. In fear that he would hurt me, I immediately went back inside the house and locked the door while I waited for the police to arrive."

Ad

Besides denying the domestic violence allegations, DeAnna Pappas also denied being an alcoholic, saying that the accusation was only her ex's "fabrication."

She further alleged that Stephen Stagliano made those "wholly false and fabricated" accusations "as a way for [him] to gain leverage in his attempt to alienate the children" from her.

Per In Touch, DeAnna Pappas filed the restraining order against Stephen Stagliano on March 7, 2025, with the hearing date scheduled for later in March.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback