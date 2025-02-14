Why is Teddi Mellencamp being sued? Allegations against RHOBH alum explored

Teddi Mellencamp continues to fight for her life after brain surgery, but she's currently fighting racial discrimination allegations as well after an ex-employee sued her. An El Salvador immigrant named Julia Umana, who previously worked as a live-in nanny and housekeeper for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, filed a lawsuit against her in Los Angeles on February 13, 2025, per Page Six.

Ad

In the lawsuit, Umana claimed that Mellencamp treated her more poorly than other celebrity bosses she had previously worked with. Citing TMZ as the source of the lawsuit documents, Page Six reported that Umana alleged that Teddi Mellencamp abused her power and made her working environment in such a way that racial discrimination and harassment were cultivated.

The TMZ article detailed her filing, where she claimed that the RHOBH alum treated her worse than other household helpers who are white and blonde. Umana also mentioned the reality TV star had mocked her for speaking Spanish. She further alleged that Teddi Mellencamp worked her to the bone but didn't pay her what she was owed.

Ad

Trending

Ad

She made further allegations, including that when she decided to resign, Mellencamp allegedly pressured her to work three 12-hour shifts but only paid her $325. When she reportedly complained about being shorting her paycheck, Mellencamp allegedly fired her.

Besides racial discrimination allegations, Julia Umana further claimed that she was wrongfully terminated and that Mellencamp owes her unpaid wages. She's suing the reality star for over $2 million in damages.

Teddi Mellencamp is currently recovering after brain surgery amid the $2 million lawsuit filed by her former employee

Teddi Mellencamp recently underwent a brain surgery (Image via Getty)

Teddi Mellencamp or anyone from her camp is still yet to comment on the recent $2 million lawsuit that her alleged former nanny and housekeeper filed and the allegations outlined in the suit. That said, her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, shared an update on the former RHOBH star's health a day after she underwent surgery for multiple brain tumors.

Ad

In an Instagram Story on February 13, per Today, Arroyave wrote:

"So many people are asking for updates. All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, I've never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She's finally getting some much needed rest. I know she is grateful for the outpouring of love."

Edwin Arroyave's update came a day after Teddi Mellencamp informed her fans and followers about the doctors finding multiple tumors on her brain. She shared in an Instagram post on February 12, 2025, that she had been dealing with "severe and debilitating headaches" in the past several weeks.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The pain had become unbearable, requiring her to be hospitalized the day before she wrote the post. After a CT scan and MRI, she said that her doctors found several tumors in her brain.

Mellencamp further said that the tumors in her brain have been growing for at least six months, adding:

"Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today—The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

Ad

Teddi Mellencamp previously underwent melanoma surgery after being diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in 2022. She had surgery to remove her 16th melanoma in September 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback