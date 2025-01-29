“You are pitiful”— Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans react to Scrappy meeting the mother of his child

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12, episode 18, featured the beef between Santana and Zell, Ashley and Lil Zane. The episode also showed Scrappy meeting with another mother of his child while his mom chatted with the former mother of his other child, Shakira.

Scrappy talked to the pregnant mother of his child about getting a DNA test done, which the latter said was harmful at that stage, so she would get one once the baby was out. Recalling the night they conceived the baby, Scrappy said he met her when he went to New York for the VMAs.

She said she wanted to name the baby Cinco because it was Scrappy's fifth baby. Scrappy then offered to make her meet the other mothers of his children, and she agreed. In a confessional, Scrappy said she wanted co-parenting with benefits, but he was single at the time and wasn't going to change his status for anything.

Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta came to X to comment on this conversation.

"Scrappy got a damn fan pregnant smh I can’t even talk bad about her she do seem a lil slow but she did go on a show about fw Scrap so she did what she was suppose to do he’s the joke," said another.

"You hooked up with this girl one time & she pregnant? You a nasty mfkaaa Scrappy! Ewwww GO GET A CHECK UP," commented one.

"She thinks it’s all fun and games now but Scrappy gone take her through hell watch," another wrote.

Some fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta believed Scrappy should take a paternity test before claiming the child because they thought the new mother of his baby shouldn't be trusted.

"Scrappy definitely needs a paternity test before claiming that child. He should not take her word for it. She was a one-night freak off," an X user wrote.

"Shakira been wanting some of that Scrappy Sauce, she rubs me the wrong way. They can get a DNA test right now you don't have to wait for the baby to be born," another user wrote.

"Scrappy is out of his mind for having a baby with somebody he barely knows!!" added one.

"Something is really wrong with this girl she jokes alot like Scrappy yea they fit to b," another wrote.

The detailed conversation between Scrappy and the mother of his child on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12, episode 18

When the mother of Scrappy's upcoming child showed up with her big belly, she grinned as she sat across the table. When Scrappy asked why she was smiling, she said it was because Scrappy looked "amazing."

Scrappy took to a Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta confessional to say:

"There's one thing I know that my momma always taught me, mom with babies, daddies maybies."

Reminiscing the night they conceived the baby, she said it was fun once the third person left. Scrappy recalled the night in a Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta confessional, saying it wasn't even a real threesome because once the mother of his baby left, he slept with Shakira, the mother of his former children, 20-30 minutes later.

She told him that once the baby came out, she would need an apology, a trip, and a push present. When he asked what she wanted for the gift, she suggested he give her a car. She giggled as she jokingly asked Scrappy if he thought one of the other mothers of his children would give her a stroller.

New episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 air on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

