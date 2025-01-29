“You won”- The Real Housewives of New York City fans praise Jessel for calling out Brynn at the reunion

In The Real Housewives of New York City Season 15 reunion, part 1 aired on January 28. Sai confronted Brynn for spreading lies, and Jessel accused her of misrepresenting her marriage. A clip showed Brynn telling Erin and Sai that Jessel called an ex-boyfriend, not her husband Pavit, the love of her life. Jessel denied this, accusing Brynn of twisting her words to downplay Pavit's importance.

She teared up as she explained the repercussions of Brynn's lies on her marriage. She said when she and Pavit watched the episode together, it hurt him and he fell silent for the rest of the episode.

She added that because of Brynn's false allegations, Pavit stopped trusting her because he thought Jessel was lying about her loyalty. She also called Brynn out for making her marriage a topic of entertainment, referring to a confessional where Brynn was seen saying she wanted to gossip about Jessel to bond with Sai and Erin.

Fans of The Real Housewives of New York City came to X to praise Jessel for her monologue.

"Jessel, you won part 1 of the reunion. I feel like this the first time we’ve seen her cry like that. Brynn you’re a raggedy b*tch," a fan said.

"Jessel literally is a masterpiece. I see why they’re hating," said another.

"Jessel standing up for herself was so good to see! This group loves to try to bring her down at any chance…. We need to bring this energy next season queen! We gotta eat the ladies up on sight!" commented one.

"Brynn really thought she was gonna baby-voice apology her way out of the lie about Jessel, Jessel said girl f*ck off!" another wrote.

Fans of The Real Housewives of New York City criticized Brynn for treating Jessel that way and praised the latter for pointing it out.

"No. F*ck you for one second and let me talk. What the f*ck are you talking about? Fact check, Brynn. Check your f*cking facts. Now it’s Jessel’s turn to whack Brynn," an X user wrote.

"Get her Jesse!! I’m so proud of her for calling Brynn out. For someone who “allegedly” works in PR/Marketing not knowing her words would have real-world consequences is real rich. Shame on Brynn for keeping Jessel’s name in her mouth all season talking sh*t like that," another wrote.

"Give Jessel a raise after this monologue raking Brynn over the coals," added one.

"Lol. Jessel let Brynn to come into her dressing room and smiled, and in the back of her mind, she knew she was about stomp Brynn into the ground when they got to those couches!" wrote another.

Brynn talks about her assault in The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion episode 16

The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 reunion episode saw Brynn opening up about her experience of sharing the trauma related to her assault, with the world. She said she felt the shame of the incident dissolving because of the support she got from the viewers.

She also revealed that the person who assaulted her was courting her and that she still saw him. When The Real Housewives of New York City reunion host, Andy, asked if she had thought about taking legal action, Brynn said she had but she couldn't do anything because she didn't have proof. She didn't go to a hospital, instead, took a bath after the incident. Her co-stars such as Ubah, Raquel, and Erin, sympathized with her.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 are released on Tuesdays, at 9 pm, on Bravo.

