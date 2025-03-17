"No room in this deal for me" — When Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran refused to invest in JiggAerobics

LaDonte Lotts, founder of JiggAerobics, presented his business idea to the sharks on season 11 episode 21 of Shark Tank. He even got all the sharks to dance with him. LaDonte's business uses a traveling class model, offering workouts and fun at a low cost. He travels to different states and regions, partnering with gyms and offering pop-up classes.

He also launched an online subscription site, providing a free warm-up and stretching class. Additionally, he also owned a trademark for the name. LaDonte wanted to certify trainers and expand his business and planned to charge a one-time certification fee and a subscription. With over $62,000 in revenue, he acknowledged that he needed help strategizing to grow the brand.

The sharks admired LaDonte's personality but were unimpressed with the business on Shark Tank. Kevin O'Leary dropped out first, unsure how to help the business.

Lori Greiner followed, thinking LaDonte was selling his personality rather than a solid business idea. Barbara Corcoran also dropped out, citing that it was too early for investment.

"I think you're thinking you can get an investor here and your business will speed forward. The truth of the matter is it will slow you down... I'm sure you're gonna be a winner. You just have that about you. But there's no room in this deal for me," stated the Shark Tank investor Barbara.

Mark Cuban decided not to invest, stating that LaDonte himself was the product and didn't need help. Ultimately, LaDonte left the tank without any deal from the investors.

Journey of JiggAerobics before and after Shark Tank

LaDonte Lotts created JiggAerobics in 2015. At that time, he was a student at Southern University in Baton Rouge, where he choreographed routines and half-time field shows for the marching band. LaDonte started offering weekly dance classes at the college rec center, which quickly gained popularity among students and non-students alike.

This experience helped LaDonte realize his passion for making exercise enjoyable for everyone. As a result, LaDonte established JiggAerobics. He based the dance-based fitness program in Houston, Texas, and combined "jigging," a popular Louisiana dance style, with plyometric exercises and his own moves.

LaDonte's goal was to encourage people to maintain a positive attitude and take care of their bodies to improve their overall quality of life. LaDonte hired three other certified trainers, who taught classes at their physical locations in the southern United States. He developed programs for adults, kids, and seniors.

For kids, LaDonte created a physical education program that included instructional workouts and motivational videos. He also developed teacher instructional tool kits for some programs.

LaDonte auditioned for Shark Tank to explore potential investment opportunities and expand his business globally. After a series of interviews and auditions, LaDonte appeared in season 11.

LaDonte Lotts' JiggAerobics continues to operate despite not securing a deal on Shark Tank. When the episode aired in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, LaDonte adapted by offering Virtual Fitness Parties. According to the company's website, a one-hour Virtual Fitness Party costs $175 for up to 25 participants.

Larger parties were also available, with prices increasing based on the number of participants. For example, a party for 26 to 50 participants costs $250.

LaDonte also offers two virtual programs, Super Soul Sessions, a low-impact cardio workout for older adults, and P.E. with JiggAerobics Physical Education Program, a fitness program designed for kids. The latter is available for schools, daycares, and summer camps. On-site exercise classes providing a total body workout were also available.

Shark Tank is currently airing its 16th season on ABC.

