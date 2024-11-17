“None, whatsoever”- The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candice reveals she has no regrets about departing from the show

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Candiace Dillard Bassett left the series after season 8 was wrapped up. Season 9 of the reality TV show aired on October 6, 2024, for which cast members Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton returned. Apart from them, Stacey Rusch, Keiarna Stewart, Jacqueline Blake, and Jassi Rideaux also joined the new season.

In a conversation with People Magazine on November 16, 2024, Candice shared that she had no regrets about leaving the show. She stated that her pregnancy went smoothly, admitting it was a positive experience. She said:

"None whatsoever. Not one. I'm not watching the show, just because so much is going on, but I hear people are loving it so I'm happy to hear it's doing well."

She also reflected on her time on The Real Housewives of Potomac, calling it her "legacy" that no one can take away from her. Despite feeling a sense of pride being part of the show till season 8, Candice shared that her pregnancy wouldn't have been a positive experience if she was still filming for the reality TV series.

Candice Dillard reflects on her pregnancy since her exit from The Real Housewives of Potomac

In her interview, Candice shared that she was not expecting her pregnancy to go this smoothly. After stepping away from the reality TV spotlight, she explained that she was "happy, content, and satisfied" with her decision. She recalled her pregnancy experience as "amazing," during which she spent her time working out and having a healthy diet.

She mentioned that if she had filmed for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, her pregnancy experience would have been entirely different. She admitted that she would not have enjoyed the second trimester if she had been on the Bravo show. Candice elaborated:

"I don't know that I could have made it. I know that I would not have had that [positive] experience if I had been going through my pregnancy, the meat of my pregnancy, which is the second trimester, which is the time where you're not sick anymore [and] your energy kind of comes back."

Looking back at her time away from the cameras, Candice stated that she accepted and embraced the changes in her body while discovering that she "loved" being pregnant. Despite initially thinking she would hate it, the experience turned out positive for Candice. The Real Housewives of Potomac star continued:

"That's the time that you can really thrive. And I would've not enjoyed it. I would've been robbed of what was the most beautiful experience of my life outside of [Jett] being born."

However, Candice stated that she felt a sense of pride in the time she spent being part of the Bravo reality TV series. She continued saying it was "building this incredible legacy" which she is "really proud of." Candice mentioned:

"I'm a part of the legacy of Potomac and no one can ever take that away from me. And it's something I'm really proud of, that I was a part of building this incredible legacy."

Fans can stream The Real Housewives of Potomac exclusively on Bravo TV and follow Candice's personal life through her official Instagram account.

