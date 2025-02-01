"Not fully convinced" — Love During Lockup's Savannah weighs in on conversation with her mother

In Love During Lockup season 5, episode 58, aired on January 31, 2025, Savannah discussed her feelings about Bradley’s upcoming return home with her mother. During the conversation, Savannah expressed some reservations about her mother’s statements, saying,

“I’m not fully convinced that you actually mean the words coming out of your mouth yet, but that’s okay because I think that in time you will.”

This comment reflects the complex nature of their relationship and the uncertainties surrounding Bradley’s reintegration into their lives. While Savannah’s mother offered words of encouragement, Savannah’s response suggested that she remained uncertain about her mother’s full support.

Savannah’s anticipation and emotional journey

Throughout the Love After Lockup episode, Savannah highlighted the emotional challenges of being separated from Bradley for an extended period. She spoke about her excitement and relief at finally being together with him after a long separation. Savannah explained,

“Bradley is coming home, and he's going to be right here with me. I can't even believe it,”

Reflecting on her past visits to see Bradley, she recalled the difficulty of leaving him behind, stating that the feeling of leaving was almost like betraying him. She noted in Love During Lockup,

“I remember the last time that I got to visit Bradley...I just start crying. Like that feeling of leaving, it’s like I’m betraying him in a way, but there’s just, there’s nothing I can do about it.”

The contrast between those past moments and the excitement of his return was a significant focus of her emotional narrative in the episode. In her Love During Lockup confessional, Savannah elaborated further on the impact of their separation, expressing that her relationship with Bradley had often felt like loving a ghost due to the physical distance between them.

The finality of the separation ending, with Bradley coming home, created a surreal feeling for her. She emphasized the weight of this shift by saying,

“To know that this chapter is finally coming to an end, there’s just no words to explain how that feels.”

Savannah’s discussion with her mother

During a phone call with her mother, Savannah shared the details of her drive to meet Bradley, describing it as the last time she would make the journey. Her mother responded with encouragement, acknowledging the challenges ahead. She said,

“First day of you guys actually getting out here and trying to build a life for yourself. And it’s not going to be easy, but you know what? I know that you if love someone, you fight for them.”

Her support was evident, but Savannah’s comment revealed her lingering doubts about her mother’s full commitment to supporting their future together. Savannah remarked,

“I’m not fully convinced that you actually mean the words coming out of your mouth yet, but that’s okay because I think that in time you will,”

Despite these concerns, Savannah acknowledged that her mother’s words marked progress. She expressed her hope that, over time, her mother would fully understand and support their journey. Savannah also emphasized the importance of her mother’s support, adding,

“And he’s going to need some support. Like you said, I don’t think it’s going to be easy. I don’t expect it to, but I think that he’s ready and I love you.”

