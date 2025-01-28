"Not fully in the same place" — Love Island: All Stars' Scott opens up to Tina about his feelings

The latest episode of Love Island: All Stars was released on ITV on January 27, 2025. The episode focused on a conversation between Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes as the former decided to address his feelings for Tina privately. The conversation came after Scott and Luca Bish had a disagreement during a game of Truth or Dare.

During the conversation, Scott told Tina:

“I love spending time with you, we vibe, but I wanted to say to you tonight that I’m worried I’m not fully in the same place you’re at.”

Tina, who seemed to get emotional, wiped her eyes and responded by telling Scott that it was "cool." Scott then explained that he only intended to share how he felt and nothing other than that.

The conversation left uncertainty between the Love Island: All Stars cast members, especially with a mega-dumping set in the upcoming episode.

Tensions escalate during Truth or Dare game in Love Island: All Stars

The disagreement between Scott Thomas and Luca Bish started during a game of Truth or Dare on a Las Vegas-themed evening in the villa. While playing a roulette game of Truth or Dare during the Las Vegas-themed evening, the group landed on a truth for Grace Jackson.

Scott said he had a question for her but chose not to say it, explaining it was “out of respect” for Luca, who seemed annoyed by it. He told Scott to "go there," if he wanted to. Scott replied and told his Love Island: All Stars cast mate he was "being respectful" towards him. While Luca urged Scott to say it aloud, Scott refused, which created tension between them.

The situation escalated when Luca was dared to kiss the Islander he thought was “there for fame.” Luca kissed Scott on the cheek, this seemed to suggest that Scott wasn't on the show for his connection with Tina Stinnes.

“That’s why you’re with Tina and you’re not feeling it now,” Luca said.

Luca's comment hurt Tina Stinnes, who asked Scott to clarify, before referring to herself as "no one." However, Scott criticized Luca for his remarks and called the cast member a "different breed."

Tina asked Scott what he had said about her as she left the game to process what had happened and expressed frustration in the girls' dressing room.

Scott tries to clarify with Tina after she walks away

After the tense moments during Truth or Dare, Scott approached Tina to discuss their relationship on Love Island: All Stars. He explained to her that he had told the boys earlier that he enjoyed spending time with her and felt they connected well. He added that despite that he was worried that he wasn’t fully in the same place as she was emotionally.

Tina, who was in tears, wiped her eyes and told Scott that it was "cool," as he noted that he only wanted to be honest about his feelings. However, Tina responded by saying that she was "just annoyed" and needed time to process it all.

“I’m p*ssed off. Like, I’m just annoyed. I need to process all this… I’m going to withdraw,” Tina said.

She then walked away from Scott, leaving him alone on the beanbag.

Love Island: All Stars airs daily on ITV2, except Saturdays, and is available to stream on ITVX.

