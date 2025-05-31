"Not much of a spray bar" — Gold Rush: Mine Rescue's Freddy notices an issue with Jamey and Christine's wash plant

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan season 5 returned with a new episode on May 30, 2025. Titled The Goldy Locks, it saw Freddy and Juan, the gold mining experts, help Jamey and Christine with their mining issues, including a problem with their wash plant. While reviewing their work equipment, Freddy noticed the problem and said:

"That's not much of a spray bar."

Juan echoed a similar sentiment, noting that a significant portion of the "gold-rich dirt" that should have been washed by the water released by the spray bar was not getting washed, causing them to lose it. He further explained that had those sections of the feed been sluiced, Jamey and Christine would have had a better chance at securing gold.

Freddy added that the "problem" was their 2-inch water tube, which was restricting the water flow, causing them to lose gold. Jamey and Christine used less water as a "bush fix," relying on their friend, Greg, to do the manual work and keep the plant running. However, the Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan stars noted that it was not a profitable solution.

"We're gonna work on the water system" — Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan's Freddy shares his plan with Jamey and Christine

Jamey and Christine performed a four-hour test run to show Freddy and Juan how much gold they could get after one run. The Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan experts were not pleased with the current situation, but Jamey and Christine were determined to bounce back, expressing their desire to show the world that gold mining could be undertaken by anyone.

After washing out the dirt, the ladies had their gold ready to weigh. With a season goal of 50 ounces to cover mining and medical expenses, they needed at least half an ounce of gold from the four-hour test. However, it weighed in at 0.31 ounces, approximately amounting to $713.

The Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan alums informed the ladies that they needed to double their gold to reach their target. Pleased with their dedication and hard work, Juan and Freddy promised to improve their wash plant and help them accomplish their goal.

After planning, Juan and Freddy returned to the site and shared their ideas with Jamey and Christine.

"You don't have enough water to run the sluices that you have, and without that, your riffles are packing up, which doesn't allow the gold to find a home for itself. So, we're gonna work on the water system," Freddy said.

Juan explained that they would build the ladies a new spray bar, a water system with valves, a manifold, an adjustable hopper, and a sluice box. Additionally, Freddy wanted to take Christine "prospecting," in search of "better ground."

Juan and Freddy spent the next few days working on the new equipment. After they were built, the machinery was put to the test to see if it fetched a better result. At the end of the test run, the gold was weighed in, and the scale read 1.25 ounces, approximately amounting to $2,875.

"That's how bad your plant was running," Freddy stated.

While speaking to the Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan cameras, Jamey and Christine expressed their gratitude and noted that the fixes "changed everything." They added that it uplifted their spirits and inspired them to show other females that they could also be miners.

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan episodes are available to stream on Discovery+.

