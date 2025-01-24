“Not in it for the right reasons”—Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina opens up about her on-and-off relationship with Vinny 2.0

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 concluded with a reunion on January 23, 2025. Cast members including Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio reunited one last time.

During the episode, Angelina Pivarnick reflected on the clashes with Vinny 2.0 and how that on-and-off relationship affected her. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star said she kept "letting him back in" because she was "weak-minded."

Angelina mentioned that her friends and fellow cast mates could sense that Vinny 2.0 wasn't right for her. Pivarnick replied that Vnny 2.0's intentions regarding their relationship weren't right as he was only seeking fame through this show. She elaborated:

"I guess I was just weak, weak-minded. You guys also said my health was deteriorating which is also true. And I kept letting him back in and I kept dealing with it. He's not in it for the right reasons, he never was."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 episode 36 titled Reunion Part Two was released exclusively on MTV on January 23, 2025. Here's the episode synopsis:

"Justina Valentine digs into the season's biggest cliffhangers; looking into Angelina and Vinny 2.0's status; Nicole discusses her next step in her ancestry journey; an unwelcome guest."

Angelina reflects on her relationship with Vinny 2.0 on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 reunion part 2

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 reunion part 2, Angelina opened up about her connection with Vinny 2.0. She stated that Vinny 2.0 was chasing "clout" and implied that he was dating her just to be on TV. At the reunion, Snooki also shared that she felt Vinny's behavior was odd and that's why she called him out for mentioning that being on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was "his job."

Angelina further said:

"He's a clout chaser and he only wanted to be on TV. He didn't care about anything that had to do with just about TV."

Angelina reflected on the conflicts and disagreements she had with Vinny 2.0. She claimed that he had called her a "beast" when she was the one dealing with the chaos within their relationship. The MTV reality TV star was also unaware that her boyfriend was "trying to get on The Bachelorette." She added:

"And then I found out he was trying to get on The Bachelorette before me."

Then, the show host asked Angelina about how she met Vinny 2.0. She answered that they both met on social media and implied she regretted her decision and learned her lesson. She continued:

"On Instagram, like an idiot. I learned my lesson with that and I will never do that or deal with that again."

Mike chimed in on the conversation, mentioning that it's better to let go when the time comes if the relationship isn't working out.

The next intallment of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will focus more on Angelina's dating life. Season 8 will also reveal if she and Vinny 2.0 will get back on good terms or not. All episodes of season 7 are available to stream on MTV.

