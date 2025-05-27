"Not my thing": America's Got Talent season 20 host Terry Crews shares why he never wants to be a part of the judges’ panel

As America's Got Talent kicks off its 20th season, Terry Crews is taking a moment to reflect on his journey with the beloved competition. While many of his colleagues have moved on to new roles within the show, Crews has made it clear that he has no intention of stepping onto the judges’ panel.

In a recent red carpet interview with People, he shared his thoughts on the matter, emphasizing his commitment to his current role. For the America’s Got Talent season 20 host, supporting contestants remains his top priority. He said:

"That's not my thing. I mean, I am 100% the bodyguard of talent because when I look at all the people that come through here, they just remind me of me."

Why Terry Crews refuses to join the America's Got Talent judges' panel

Terry Crews says judging is not for him

During the celebration for season 20, Crews was asked about the possibility of becoming a judge, and he quickly shot it down, saying it’s "not my thing."

Instead, he highlighted how much he values his current role, which is all about guiding contestants through the ups and downs of performing on such a big stage.

The America's Got Talent host described how his own experiences shaped his approach.

"I remember just sitting in Michigan praying one day if I get my shot to come out to L.A. and make it happen, and they remind me of everything that I've been through," he said.

Terry's connection with the contestants is central to why he remains committed to hosting.

"I'm the counselor when they go on. I give them all the good advice when they come off. If it didn't go well, I console them," Crews added.

Hosting gives him space to support talent

Terry Crews began hosting America's Got Talent in 2019, starting with season 14. Since then, he has consistently described the job as ideal for him, allowing him to stay close to the contestants and out of the judges' spotlight.

He explained:

"So I protect it and I watch them," referring to how he views the performers who appear on the show.

Even though he does not intend to sit at the judges’ table, Crews did comment on who he believes could take on the role effectively.

"I think Chris Rock would be a great judge...He knows funny, but he knows entertainment," he shared.

The host of America's Got Talent continues to work with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B, all while staying dedicated to offering support and a sense of stability for the diverse array of acts that grace the stage each season.

Simon Cowell discusses season 20 format changes

Alongside Crews’ interview, Simon Cowell, a longtime judge on America's Got Talent, shared his thoughts on what viewers can look forward to in the upcoming season.

He pointed out a new approach the show is taking, which emphasizes the contestants' experiences behind the scenes rather than just the competition itself.

"This season is special — I reckon we’re showing about 40% more of the process and everything that goes on behind the scenes, which I find fascinating," Cowell said.

The America's Got Talent judge also commented on the atmosphere going into the milestone season.

"I get really, really anxious and nervous before any season, and I suppose, because it's the 20th year, that puts even more pressure on everyone," Cowell noted.

Catch America's Got Talent season 20 at 8 PM ET on NBC.

