"Obviously no": Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Layla Taylor reacts to claims she's a producer plant and regrets calling Jen 'fake'

Layla Taylor has addressed viewer speculation that she was a producer plant on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2. Responding directly to the claims, Taylor stated,

“No. Obviously no, those actions and the things that I did were not forced upon me.”

She emphasized that her decisions on the show were her own, including controversial moments such as showing text messages and introducing a game that led to unintended consequences. Taylor also acknowledged regret over labeling fellow cast member Jen Affleck as “fake,” particularly after learning more about Jen’s personal struggles.

Layla denies production involvement

During an interview, Taylor responded to theories circulating on social media that she was inserted into the season to escalate drama. She explained that the show is "unscripted," clarifying that her involvement in major conflicts was not planned or encouraged by producers.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star further explained that several critical scenes were edited for time and that the full context behind her actions was not always shown.

“Things will happen and it looks abrupt, but I think you have to remember that they cut a lot out and they cut a lot out of that conversation leading to me showing Taylor the text messages and my intentions behind that...They cut out [my intentions behind] pregnancy roulette.”

Regret over the “fake” comment

One moment that Taylor said she regrets was placing a card in the “Truth Box” stating that Jen Affleck was fake. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star explained that at the time, she lacked information about what Jen was experiencing.

“Something that I regret would be writing the ‘Jen is fake’ [note in the Truth Box]. I think if I knew more context about what she was going through in the moment, I absolutely would've not written that,” Taylor said.

After learning more about Jen’s situation, Taylor said she shifted her behavior and became more supportive. She explained that once she understood the full context of what Jen was "struggling with," she completely stopped her previous actions and set everything else aside.

“But I think looking back, I probably wouldn’t have written that.”

Controversy over “pregnancy roulette”

One of the most widely discussed moments of the season involved a game called “pregnancy roulette,” which Taylor introduced during a group trip to Arizona. The game involved each woman taking a pregnancy test, mixing them in a bowl, and randomly selecting one to read aloud.

While Taylor said she got the idea from a TikTok trend and believed it would be lighthearted, the outcome was not well-received by all participants. Demi Engemann, who had previously shared her fertility challenges, became emotional after drawing a positive test result.

“This is a cruel prank because what if someone is and it’s not me? This isn’t traumatic at all. I don’t cry every single time I take a test and get a negative.”

Following Demi’s reaction, both Mikayla Matthews and Mayci Neeley, who were pregnant but had not yet disclosed the news, expressed discomfort with how the game unfolded. The scene led to broader conversations about sensitivity and awareness within the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives group.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu.

