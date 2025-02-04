Offline Love: Release date, what to expect, and more explored

The new Netflix dating reality series Offline Love is set to premiere on February 18, 2025, with all 10 episodes releasing at once. Offline Love is a new Japanese reality dating show from Netflix that explores whether love can develop without the aid of phones and social media, instead relying on traditional methods to meet potential new partners, offering a fresh take on dating shows.

The premise for this unique dating experiment includes 10 singles in Nice, France, who have 10 days to find love and form connections without the help of any digital devices and social media, instead focusing on more traditional methods like writing letters and chance encounters in the city. The show promises no guarantee that the participants will even meet each other or how often, giving a real-life element to the show.

The show is hosted by veteran Japanese entertainer Kyoko Koizumi together with comedy duo Reiwa Roman (Kuruma Takahira and Kemuri Matsui), who will provide commentary from the studio during the series.

The official description for Offline Love reads,

"Ten singles gather in the dreamy city of Nice with its beautiful beaches and atmospheric old town to find love without any digital devices. Participants navigate the city, relying on letters with just a paper guidebook and promises to connect with their companions, as they strive to find their soulmate in ten days."

Offline Love premise and format explored

Set in the picturesque town of Nice, France, the show features 10 singles—five men and five women trying to find love and explore companionship in 10 days. But there's a twist: the main challenge for the contestants is that they cannot use any phones, social media, or other digital devices during this 10-day social experiment.

The show aims to explore whether in a world increasingly dominated by digital communications, love can blossom without the aid of phones and instead focus on traditional forms of communication like handwritten letters, promises, and chance meetings in public. The identities of the contestants were not disclosed in the initial announcement, which added more intrigue to the show.

As the contestants navigate the city, looking for love without the help of their phones, letters, physical meet-ups, and coincidences serve as the primary means of interaction. There's also an unpredictable nature to the show, as there is no guarantee that participants will encounter each other in the city in the span of 10 days, which promises viewers a real-world aspect of the show.

The studio hosts, Kyoko Koizumi and Reiwa Roman, will provide viewers with commentary during the cast's interactions in this fresh approach to reality dating shows.

The trailer for the show suggests a range of emotions, from joy to heartbreak, as participants engage in activities without phones and includes moments of real connections and separations.

Production details explored

Kyoko Koizumi (middle) and Reiwa Roman in Offline Love (Image via Netflix)

Netflix announced Offline Love in January 2025 as part of their growing slate of Asian unscripted shows. The show was filmed in Nice, France, known for its beaches and old-town energy, which serve as beautiful backdrops in the episodes. Offline Love features the song Us by Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift as its theme song.

In her reality show hosting debut, Kyoko Koizumi described the experience as fascinating and nostalgic.

“I never really connected with romance reality shows, but this concept is fascinating: in a foreign country and without digital devices, participants rely on letters, promises, and coincidences to find love. I grew up without a smartphone, and every moment felt precious.”

Kuruma Takahira from the comedic duo Reiwa Roman also shared his sentiments regarding the show and described it as “more like witnessing a grand social experiment rather than a dating show.”

The duo added:

“In a foreign land, they experience the ultimate digital detox, with no complex rules — it's a series of surprises, realizing how such a lifestyle can transform someone's feelings.”

Fans can catch all 10 episodes of the show on February 18, 2025, on Netflix.

