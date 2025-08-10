“Old camera”- Storage Wars star Brandi Passante shares what she regrets selling

Episode 9 of Storage Wars season 16 was released on August 9, 2025. It saw Brandi and Cameron lucking out on their storage unit. Fans of the show have often wondered if the stars kept any contents of such rich storage units for themselves. In a clip posted on Brandi Passante's official Instagram handle on August 5, 2025, the cast members shared some of the things they regretted not keeping for themselves. &quot;It was an old camera that I wish I had kept because I decided later that I was gonna collect old cameras,&quot; said Brandi. Storage Wars follows its cast buying storage units at auctions and then selling their contents for profit. Over the years, the show has seen many hauls that ended up reaping a fortune for its cast members. What items did the Storage Wars cast members regret not keeping? The Storage Wars cast members were asked if there was one thing from their storage unit hauls that they could keep, what would it be? Rene said that he didn't think he wanted to keep anything because, being in the business, he had everything. He said maybe he should have kept the Space 1999 model because it was from an &quot;awesome&quot; series. Casey and Rene (Image via Instagram/@cbargainhunters)Mary said that she should have kept the cat ashes she found in her storage box just because she wanted it to have a place of its own. Ivy shared that he kept the Harley Trike. &quot;I still have it to this day, just feels good to own it,&quot; he added. Dave said that he should have kept a painting he sold for $155,000. Dusty said that if he could keep one thing out of the things he bought at an auction, it would be a nice watch, for a &quot;classy guy&quot;. Brandi said that she would keep the vintage camera she sold for a lot of money. Kenny said that all things aside, he kept the cash he once found in a storage box. He revealed that he found $1,100 in cash and did a money dance. The Storage Wars cast answers more questions about the auction The star cast of Storage Wars was asked about their funniest reaction to opening a storage unit. Kenny said that it was when the unit had three sixes on the outside. It was letting people know that the devil was inside, and was asking people to bring their holy water and their rosary beads. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe shared that he and Mary had an excavation together, and it had a snapshot and other &quot;magic stuff&quot;. &quot;Some evil sh*t, magical. Hocus pocus alakazam,&quot; he said. When the cast members were asked what their biggest win was, Ivy said that it was a unit that had $600,000 in jewelry. He stated that he had half of it to this day and had sold the other half. &quot;Once you find them you'll never feel the same,&quot; he stated. Husband and wife Rene and Casey were asked what the best part of bidding at an auction together was. Casey answered that it was the teamwork, while Rene thought that it was the adventure of sharing their lives. It didn't matter if it was dirty or good, or had highs and lows, because they did everything together. They were also asked about the hardest part of bidding together. Rene said that Casey thought every locker was great, so they sometimes bought units that didn't have much in them. Casey said that the hardest part about bidding with Rene was that he would sometimes pay way too much for units. For more updates on Storage Wars season 16, fans can follow the channel's official Instagram page, @orig_prod.