"Pack yourself up there": Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason sends Sous Chef Anthony home after a confrontation

In episode 3 of Below Deck Down Under, Captain Jason Chambers decides to send Sous Chef Anthony Bird home after a confrontation with Head Chef Tzarina Mace Ralph. Upon learning that Anthony had secretly accepted another job while still working on the yacht, Jason chose to take immediate action. Signaling the end of his time on the boat, he told Anthony,

"So you can go today, this morning. Pack yourself up there,"

Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason fires Sous Chef Anthony after tension with Head Chef Tzarina

Early tensions in the galley

From the outset of the season, it became clear that the pairing between Anthony and Tzarina was facing challenges. Jason had introduced the position of sous chef, expecting that having an extra person in the kitchen would enhance the culinary experience.

However, the Below Deck Down Under sous chef quickly expressed dissatisfaction with Tzarina’s management style. During a conversation with the producers, Anthony pointed out that he was handling numerous tasks, including guest food, crew food, and cleaning duties, saying,

“I don’t want to be taken advantage of here.”

Despite these frustrations, Tzarina believed that Anthony's confidence hindered his effectiveness in the kitchen. Explaining that it had taken years for her to earn respect from a previous head chef, the Below Deck Down Under head chef remarked,

“I was an arrogant sous chef years ago,”

The strained relationship between Anthony and Tzarina

The growing tension between Anthony and Tzarina was quite evident during their interactions, particularly as Anthony’s frustrations mounted. After a crew night off, Tzarina confronted him about his complaints.

“This is really upsetting me because it’s the complete opposite of what I thought Anthony and I would be like,” she said, highlighting her disappointment in the breakdown of their collaboration.

Despite her efforts to foster a productive working relationship, including assigning Anthony additional responsibilities like preparing guest canapés, the rift deepened. Anthony, however, was not pleased with the extra workload and confronted Tzarina with a request for assistance.

"Obviously, yeah, if I’m doing quite a lot of guest food, would it be alright to, like, have a little hand putting deliveries away and sh-t?" he asked.

This request further aggravated the feud between them, mainly after Tzarina’s reply implied that handling the food for guests was more of a choice than an obligation.

Anthony’s decision to leave and Captain Jason’s response

As the tension between Anthony and Tzarina escalated, Anthony began exploring other job opportunities. After receiving confirmation from another chef about an available position, he informed Tzarina of his intent to leave after completing the upcoming charters.

“I’m going to do this charter and the one after that and then out,” he told her.

However, Captain Jason, who had been observing the situation unfold, decided to act swiftly. Jason expressed his view on Anthony’s behavior, stating,

“He’s disrespecting you as the head, been very short and sharp with you, and now he has a job and he’s leaving on his terms.”

The Below Deck Down Under captain felt the issue needed to be addressed immediately and told Tzarina that it was time for Anthony to leave. He then informed Anthony that his departure would be effective immediately, instructing him to pack his bags.

“Let’s go get things sorted out,” Jason said.

Tune in to Below Deck Down Under on Mondays at 8 PM ET on Bravo to see how the situation unfolds.

